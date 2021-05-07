OAAA Announces Standardization Guidelines And Best Practices For Exposure Methodology In Digital Out Of Home Advertising

WASHINGTON, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), today released a comprehensive guide for capturing mobile advertising IDs to effectively evaluate which consumers are exposed to digital out of home (DOOH) media. The "OAAA DOOH Exposure Methodology Standardization Guidelines and Best Practices" will establish an industry-wide measurement standard, while allowing for ongoing improvements. The trade organization worked with top member industry leaders to develop the guidelines and best practices to empower omnichannel marketers to increase investment in DOOH and enable optimal adoption.

The framework focuses primarily on the retargeting and attribution use cases of DOOH exposure data. In addition, the guidelines break out recommendations by DOOH inventory types, specifying indoor and outdoor displays, and then, further by use case.

Key methodology topics addressed:

Required input variables from venue data

Required input variables from movement data

Required input variables from ad play data

Latitude/longitude precision, distance and average dwell time values by venue type

Output variables by use case

"By adopting this industry guidance, we have an opportunity to grow DOOH ad spending significantly," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "Standards like these enable accurate and transparent DOOH exposure data to be collected, leading to more credible and conclusive attribution of the channel's impact on business outcomes."

"There are different inventory types within the DOOH industry, and these inventory types require different input variables," said Eugenie Chen, Vice President of Data and Analytics, Vistar Media, who chaired the initiative. "We're excited to work with the OAAA and a hive-mind of industry thought leaders to compile these best practices and guidelines. Adoption will positively influence how the market views the effectiveness of DOOH as part of an omnichannel marketing strategy."

"As we continue to further our digital out of home advertising efforts, seeing these recommendations become standard operation procedure in the marketplace will make a qualitative difference in increasing advertiser spend and confidence in the measurement of the channel," added Leighann Terraforte, Director, Business Development, Foursquare, who also participated in the effort.

In addition to Vistar Media and Foursquare, key contributors to the "OAAA DOOH Exposure Methodology Standardization Guidelines and Best Practices" include: Adsquare, Clear Channel Outdoor, JCDecaux, Lamar Advertising, Lightbox, Veraset, Verizon Media, and Volta, with additional participation from Adelphic, AdQuick, Geopath, GSTV, MFour, The Trade Desk and Ubimo/Quotient.

The "OAAA DOOH Exposure Methodology Standardization Guidelines and Best Practices" will also take centerstage on May 26 at a session titled "Capturing Mobile Users Exposure to DOOH Campaigns" at the upcoming Future Proof: OOH Media Conference from the OAAA and Geopath. To access the guidance, please visit https://oaaa.org/DOOHExposureGuidelines.

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents more than 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers which comprise over 90 percent of the industry. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local government. OAAA-member media companies generously donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit oaaa.org.

