OAAA APPOINTS ANDY MCDONALD AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, GOVERNMENT AFFAIRS

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America ( OAAA ), the leading trade group representing the entire OOH advertising industry, announced today the appointment of Andy McDonald as its new Senior Vice President, Government Affairs. In this role, McDonald will advocate for the out of home industry at the state and local levels and work with state outdoor advertising associations on the advancement of legislative and regulatory issues. He will report to Mike Hershey, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs.

"Andy is exactly the type of forward-thinking leader we need on our team right now. From his expansive legal background to the decades he's spent advocating for billboard companies, no one is better suited to take on this new role and help us navigate the legal nuances that impact our members and their out of home advertising endeavors," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "Andy will be a vital part of our senior leadership team, helping us tackle the unique challenges and growing opportunities facing our ever-evolving medium.

McDonald joins OAAA from McDonald Law, PLLC, where he served as an attorney in his private firm for 15 years. Prior to that, he served as Vice President and General Counsel for Elite Media Group, LLC, Blackwood Management Services, LLC and Lindmark Outdoor Advertising, LLC. His experience spans many industries and specialties including finance, corporate management, and litigation and dispute resolution, making him a valuable asset to OAAA's growing team and membership. He has been practicing law for more than 25 years and has been an AV Preeminent Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Rated attorney for the past decade.

"I've been aware of the OAAA since I first began practicing law decades ago, but over the past few years, I've gained a firsthand understanding of its importance to the out of home industry. It is the face and voice for its member companies and does a great deal to advance the interests of the industry," said McDonald. "As I step into this new role, I'm looking forward to working with OAAA's member organizations to use their incredible energy and harness it for the benefit of the entire industry by bringing companies together to tackle issues that affect them all."

About OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents over 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local governments. OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million annually in public service advertising. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York City. To learn more, visit oaaa.org .

