OAAA Names Michael Hershey Executive Vice President Of Government Affairs

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America ( OAAA ) today announced the appointment of Michael Hershey as Executive Vice President, Government Affairs, reporting to OAAA President and CEO Anna Bager. Hershey will be responsible for overall government relations, focusing on Congress and the federal level. Hershey replaces Ken Klein, who retires at the end of 2021, after 20+ years at the national trade association.

"We're thrilled to welcome Mike to the OAAA," said Bager. "His 30+ years' experience in various legislative roles will be invaluable to helping drive regulation and legislation for the OOH industry. Mike's impressive experience includes three outstanding components that complement each other. He worked for lawmakers on Capitol Hill, at an executive branch agency and at a trade association – a track record that will be valuable to members of OAAA."

From 2017-2021, Hershey was Associate Administrator for Congressional Affairs at the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), working with both parties in Congress to launch tailored efforts to protect small businesses from ruin during the pandemic. Before that, he served as SVP, Government Relations at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) and held senior staff positions in the Senate and House, including Chief of Staff.

Hershey and Klein will work side-by-side during a long-planned transition period.

Klein joined the OAAA in 2001, to represent the industry in Congress, advocating for new technology and forging partnerships. Klein worked closely with law enforcement and environmental leaders including Earth Day Network, receiving the 2011 Director's Community Service Award from the FBI. Additionally, he was cited in 2019 as an outstanding alumnus of Ohio University. In 2021, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame of the OOH advertising industry.

Legislative Chair of OAAA and President & Partner at Mile High Outdoor & Pacific Outdoor Advertising Steve Richards added, "I look forward to working with Mike to continue our advocacy for responsible regulation and to find new ways to serve communities and customers."

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents more than 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers which comprise over 90 percent of the industry. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local government. OAAA-member media companies generously donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org.

