OAAA Names Outdoor Media Group Executive Christina Radigan As Chief Marketing Officer

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for the entire OOH and DOOH media ecosystem, today announced that Christina Radigan is being appointed Chief Marketing Officer, reporting to OAAA President and CEO Anna Bager. Starting the role later this month, Radigan will oversee all marketing strategies and platforms across the trade organization to increase engagement and membership on the national and local levels. She will also be charged with developing initiatives that advance industry standards and heighten buy-side interest in OOH opportunities.

She takes over the CMO post from Stephen Freitas, a 25-year veteran of the trade group, who recently announced his intention to retire at the end of 2020. Freitas is assisting during the transition, currently acting as the OAAA's Executive Vice President of Industry Initiatives.

Radigan joins the trade association from Outdoor Media Group, a strategic business unit of Omnicom Media Group, where she most recently served as Managing Director of Marketing and Communications, leading the agency's marketing efforts and industry presence. In that role, she connected research data with strategy to ensure that OOH media and activations were successfully integrated into brand client omnichannel planning. Radigan also established Omnicom's Programmatic DOOH (pDOOH) practice, aligning the expertise of OOH planners and programmatic traders to fuel better client returns—deepening their faith in DOOH investments, alongside traditional OOH buys.

"We are thrilled to welcome Christina Radigan to the OAAA. Her 20-plus years in leading agency efforts to help brands with out of home will be tremendously valuable," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "Christina is a real champion for the medium and has longstanding relationships across the industry. Not only has she served on key committees for OAAA, but she's also worked similarly with the 4A's, Geopath, and the MRC's Digital Place-based working committee. When looking for the right candidate for this CMO post, it became clear that her deep knowledge, passion, and expertise were unmatched."

"The OAAA is a powerhouse in the industry, coalescing the needs of different stakeholders, whether focused on traditional OOH or digital innovations," said Radigan. "I look forward to focusing my two decades of experience in the OOH arena on the trade group's mission, with the goal of strengthening relationships between the buy- and sell-sides to increase growth across the sector."

From 2010 to 2016, Radigan was Director of Marketing and Communications at Omnicom's OOH Strategic Business Unit, enhancing internal and external communications, while establishing OMG as the cinema buying arm of Omnicom. Prior, she worked in various marcom and account roles within the agency's outdoor divisions.

Radigan graduated with a B.S. in Communications from Towson University in Maryland.

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the $8.6 billion US out of home advertising (OOH) industry, which includes digital out of home (DOOH), and is comprised of billboards, street furniture, transit advertising, and place-based media (including cinema).

Comprised of 800+ member media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers that represent over 90 percent of the industry. OAAA is a unified voice, an authoritative thought leader, and a passionate advocate that protects, unites, and advances OOH advertising in the United States.

OAAA-member media companies donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Every year, the industry celebrates and rewards OOH creativity via its renowned OBIE Awards (obieawards.org). For more information, please visit oaaa.org.

