OAAA Publishes Out Of Home Impression Measurement Guidelines

WASHINGTON, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America ( OAAA ), today released new guidelines that recommend a move toward an impressions-based measurement system that will provide forecasted and reconciled-as-delivered daily impressions.

The proposed framework addresses advertiser's growing need for increased transparency and a more dynamic measurement system for out of home (OOH) campaigns. As we emerge from a global pandemic, advertisers have new opportunities to reach the connected consumer in a mobile first, data driven, and digital led advertising ecosystem.

The "OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines" will set forth a new standard that uses Opportunity to See (OTS) as the core metric for measurement. It also proposes a refined and enhanced definition of OTS that more closely aligns with the same metric used by all other measured media combining predictive audience models with a clear measure of observed audience exposures at OOH displays across all formats. This is the same metric used for data inputs into Marketing Mix Models and Multitouch Attribution Models. Under the new definition, OTS will encompass circulation as a measure in conjunction with "view-sheds '' which factor in ad display size, placement, view angles and other traditional OOH attributes that impact audiences.

Key measurement & reporting minimum requirements will include:

Daily OOH frame-level forecasting

Observed daily delivery at OOH frame level

Reach and frequency measures

Transparent & validated data sources

Compliance with all applicable data privacy regulations, now and in the future.

Impression counts made acceptable for use within omni-channel planning & buying platforms, mixed-media and multi-touch attribution models (MTA)

Transparent published methodologies for view-sheds and source data.

Documented system uptime/ reliability standards & monitoring schedules

Compatibility to combine different forms of OOH media methodology

Clear published definitions and methodologies to support the curation of view-sheds and line of sight

"Our objective in setting a new minimum standard for measurement is to support even greater transparency to audience measurement that is timely, consistent and comparable with other channels." said Anna Bager, President & CEO, OAAA. "These solutions are designed to be future proof and serve as an important milestone to further OAAA's mission in solidifying OOH's position as an integral part of the marketing mix."

"Establishing a common currency for measurement is a great step forward in meeting advertiser's need for metrics to quantify exposure to OOH formats in today's multi-channel, data driven world." said Kevin Gleason, President & CEO, Adams Outdoor Advertising. "These guidelines are a great framework that will provide increased transparency for advertisers."

"More than ever, our clients demand accountability for their media dollars and rely on sophisticated outcome-based models to inform their investment decisions. To more credibly demonstrate OOH's impact on business outcomes within omnichannel media plans, we need to meet the requisites of these models by delivering granular forecasted and reconciled-as-delivered impressions. We support the OAAA's initiative to integrate OOH advertising metrics into the broader media/advertising ecosystem," said Michael Lieberman, CEO, Kinetic US.

These new OAAA Measurement Guidelines, while focusing on OTS as the primary metric for OOH measurement currency, do not entirely walk away from the opportunities to further enhance audience measurement in the future. Likelihood to See (LTS), a metric which takes into account real-time dynamics or variables that impact audience composition and behavior in proximity to the ad, will now be treated as a supplemental metric.

"There is no greater measurement responsibility than the specification of media currencies. These new Guidelines from OAAA begin the process of filling a gap in OOH media measurement by introducing a measure of OTS between the existing Circulation and LTS," said Jim Spaeth, Partner, Sequent Partners. "The new OTS measure offers the benefit of being most comparable to existing currencies used for other media."

The OAAA Data & Analytics Committee convened to set forth the new reporting minimum requirements and is recommending as a next step to work with the MRC, ANA, ARF, Geopath, WOO and other related groups representing multiple aspects of the OOH ecosystem to evaluate these guidelines and begin developing a roadmap for cross-group coordination and accredited impression measurement.

To access the "OAAA OOH Impression Measurement Guidelines," please visit: http://www.oaaa.org/ImpressionGuidelines

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents more than 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers which comprise over 90 percent of the industry. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local government. OAAA-member media companies generously donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit oaaa.org.

