OAAA Releases Creative Best Practices Guide For OOH Advertising

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) and DOOH media ecosystem, today released its "Creative Best Practices Guide", providing a model for maximizing the impact of brand messages. OOH encompasses many formats, canvases, and experiences and there is no singular solution that fits all campaigns. The Creative Best Practices Guide offers a checklist of each creative element to consider while developing a campaign. OOH has the unique ability to tap into emotion and inspire, and the insights in this document are a product of collective wisdom that can drive the industry forward by ultimately changing the way people connect with brands.

Seventy-five percent of an ad's effectiveness is determined by its creative, according to the Advertising Research Federation, and the guide zeroes in on key steps in the creative process. Featured are tips on where to start and how to shape a campaign, designing basics and timeline planning, as well as strategic advice on the power of transparency and feedback. Some critical observations include:

The importance of putting concept first and placement second

How to optimize creative for OOH formats

Design element tips for font, typeface, images, and CTA's

How to encompass all media as unified pieces of a campaign, from experiential to SEO

Key considerations such as locality, ensuring advertisers speak to the specific market where an ad will be placed, whether it be the entire country or metropolitan centers like NY and LA

Encouraging marketers and brands to share briefs with vendors and their creative teams

Touching base with experts who have decades of experience

Exploring, rather than shying away from big ideas

Looking for inspiration from award winning ads of the past, trusted media partners and even competitors

"I'm proud to bring forward OAAA's latest Creative Best Practices Guide, which sets the foundation for creative expertise while bringing to light new, innovative uses of channels like mobile, programmatic, video and more," said Leslie Wingo, President and CEO of Sanders\Wingo. "I encourage creatives, big idea thinkers, technologists, media planners, programmers, designers and storytellers to dig into the guide before starting their next campaign and be open to never ending change and new possibilities."

"Every OOH ad is essentially a call-to-action, and these ads need to inspire consumers to search, so understanding context and which canvasses work for specific messages are crucial elements to drive engagement from audiences," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA. "OOH is a highly creative communications platform. OAAA's best practices offer detailed design advice on color, typeface and copy, down to the optimal font size for executions across a spectrum of physical and digital locations, from malls and billboards to all types of digital formats."

To view the OAAA Creative Best Practices, please visit: https://thoughtleadership.oaaa.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/OAAA-Creative-Best-Practices-.pdf

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents more than 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers which comprise over 90 percent of the industry. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local government. OAAA-member media companies generously donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit oaaa.org.

SOURCE Out of Home Advertising Association

Related Links

https://oaaa.org/default.aspx

