OAAA Releases OpenDirect 1.5.1

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America ( OAAA ), the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) and DOOH media ecosystem, today released OpenDirect 1.5.1, an update to the specification that will allow OOH media companies to offer premium inventory though an automated workflow. Providing the benefits of programmatic, the spec provides a standard way for OOH publishers to make their inventory available in any OpenDirect-compliant interface where agencies and advertisers can reserve and purchase inventory.

In addition to making premium guaranteed inventory available to more buyers, adoption of OpenDirect 1.5.1 will open the doorway to controlled access and improved tracking of inventory across systems. It will also provide early visibility reporting and potentially reducing discrepancies down the road.

"Making OOH easier to buy is one of our primary goals – and this updated spec delivers," said Christina Radigan, Chief Marketing Officer, OAAA. "Establishing a consistent, reliable means for speeding the buying and selling of premium inventory will make a meaningful difference to our members and the advertisers they serve. Adoption will expedite transactions, reduce friction, and benefit the marketplace."

"Currently the exchange of excel documents between vendors and agencies is how inventory and availability is shared," said Ian Dallimore, Vice President of Digital Growth and General Manager of Programmatic, Lamar Advertising, and co-chair of the OAAA subcommittee that developed the spec updates. "By transitioning to automation, we are ensuring a timely more transparent workflow."

Additional contributors included Clear Channel, JCDecaux, Kinetic, Ocean Outdoor, Talon Outdoor, Posterscope and the World Out of Home Organization, among others. The trade organization also aligned with the IAB Technology Lab's OpenDirect Working Group.

To view the OpenDirect 1.5.1 specification, please visit www.oaaa.org/OpenDirect

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents more than 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers which comprise over 90 percent of the industry. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local government. OAAA-member media companies generously donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit oaaa.org.

SOURCE Out of Home Advertising Association

Related Links

https://oaaa.org/default.aspx

