OAC and Eli Lilly and Company Partner to Launch Bias-Free Obesity Image Gallery at HLTH 2024

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is proud to announce the launch of its bias-free obesity image gallery, produced in partnership with Eli Lilly and Company, at the 2024 HLTH Conference taking place October 20-23. This initiative, part of OAC's Stop Weight Bias Campaign, provides a free collection of authentic, diverse and humanizing images of people with obesity that aim to change how the media portrays the disease.

Weight bias, as defined by OAC, includes "negative attitudes, beliefs, judgments, stereotypes and discriminatory acts aimed at individuals simply because of their weight." Unfortunately, these biases are frequently reinforced by the media, where obesity is often depicted as a personal failing rather than a complex and chronic disease. Media outlets routinely use dehumanizing images that portray individuals in a comedic or disparaging light, which further perpetuates harmful stereotypes.

"Weight stigma can have significant mental, physical and emotional impacts on those affected, often discouraging individuals from seeking healthcare," said James Zervios, OAC Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "The Stop Weight Bias Image Gallery is reshaping public perceptions of obesity and setting a new standard for accurate, respectful media coverage."

Eli Lilly and Company, a global leader in healthcare, is committed to advancing science to address some of the world's most significant health challenges, including obesity. OAC and Eli Lilly and Company have partnered together to increase awareness of obesity as a disease while ensuring access to comprehensive, science-based and empathetic care.

OAC invites media outlets and content creators to access the image gallery and join the fight against weight bias. Explore the gallery at www.stopweightbias.com.

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, visit www.obesityaction.org.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition