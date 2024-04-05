OAK CREEK HOMES CELEBRATES TRIPLE WIN AT 2024 MANUFACTURED HOUSING AWARDS

Hosted by the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) at Congress & Expo, Oak Creek Homes emerged victorious in the Small Volume Manufacturer of the Year – Three Plants or Less, Manufactured Home Design- Multi-section, and Manufactured Home Design – Single-section categories. This recognition underscores OCH's unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.

Standing out among 86 contenders across 17 categories, Oak Creek Homes showcased exceptional products, service, creative solutions, and state-of-the-art homes tailored to today's buyers. Dwayne Teeter, COO, expressed gratitude for the recognition, stating, "We are honored to receive these awards, which validate our dedication to crafting homes that exceed expectations in construction, quality, design, and durability."

Small Volume Manufacturer of the Year – Three Plants or Less

Founded in 1971 by CEO Buck Teeter, Oak Creek Homes offers a diverse range of high-quality factory-built homes and commercial structures. OCH operates two ENERGY STAR® certified manufacturing facilities in North Texas. Oak Creek Homes of Ft. Worth, operating since 1993, has built over 27,500 homes and undergone a recent $2 million expansion, increasing weekly production to 35 floors. It is the only factory in Texas licensed to build multiple types of residential and commercial structures, including park model tiny homes. Oak Creek Homes of Lancaster, operational since 1992, is one of the largest manufacturing facilities in the U.S., specializing in HUD homes and commercial units. Oak Creek homes are known for their durability, withstanding tornadoes and hurricanes. Hear customer stories.

Manufactured Home Design – Multi-section –The Swan L52EP8

The Swan, built at Oak Creek's Fort Worth Plant, is the largest multi-section home in the Smart Cottage Series. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1292 square foot multi-section home is long, slender, and elegant, just as its name implies. Enjoy the view from any room in the house, as well as from the standard 8-foot front porch! There are tower dormer window bump-outs in both the Living Room and Primary Bedroom, providing more living space. The Primary bath features a spa-like retreat with a huge walk-in tile shower. Like all Oak Creek homes, The Swan is builtstrong, heavy, and ready for any weather.

The Swan L52EP8 can be built as a manufactured or modular home and can even be placed on piers for coastal applications, making it versatile! The Swan can fit anywhere – in the city, country, a community, or along the lake or beach! See pictures, the floorplan, and take a virtual tour here:

The Swan is a popular choice for those seeking an affordable, quality-built home without breaking the bank. Its unique exterior design is a showstopper and blends effortlessly with streets lined with million-dollar homes. The Swan comes with a variety of décor choices and customizable options.

Manufactured Home Design – Single-section – The Crane J68EP8

Introducing Oak Creek Homes' largest single-section Smart Cottage, fittingly named The Crane, built at Oak Creek's Fort Worth Plant. The Crane J68EP8 has truly elevated the concept of "Affordable Luxury" to new heights. Not many manufactured home builders can construct a quality home sturdy and heavy enough to be lifted into the air by a crane and securely positioned on beams. Hence, the name "Crane".

The 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom Smart Cottage, spanning 1190 square feet, was originally built for a community near Denton, in North Texas. Its contemporary design was a collaborative effort between Dave Zulejkic of First Step Homes and Oak Creek Homes, tailored to seamlessly integrate this manufactured home into a 2-story structure with a garage and storage space below, adding an additional 1190 square feet of functional area. The Estancia Toro Perezoso community was highly impressed with the design and incorporated over 100 Smart Cottage: Cranes into their upscale development. Presently, approximately a dozen homes have been installed and are available for purchase, with construction in progress for several more.

The Crane offers comfort and convenience with its 8-foot covered front porch and luxurious interior features, including tall banks of windows, a full-size kitchen with an optional island and 6-cabinet pantry, and a spa-inspired primary ensuite with double sinks and a walk-in tile shower. Take the virtual tour of this community's Crane model: https://oakcreek.online/Toro-Crane.

The floorplan has proven to be immensely popular and is now available as a single story setup at our 19 Oak Creek home retail centers across Texas, Oklahoma, and Louisiana. Explore every room of the Crane and take a video tour here:

Summary

In conclusion, Oak Creek Homes' triple win at the 2024 Excellence in Manufactured Housing Awards underscores the company's unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation. With over five decades of experience and a legacy of quality craftsmanship and forward-thinking design, Oak Creek Homes continues to set the standard for excellence in the manufactured housing industry. Explore their range of manufactured and modular homes at www.OakCreekHomes.com.

About Oak Creek Homes

Oak Creek Homes is part of the vertically integrated American Homestar Corporation. Explore the company's rich history here.

