Oak Harvest Financial Group Advisor Named to Prestigious Investopedia Top 100 Financial Advisors of 2023 List

OHFG Founder and CEO Troy Sharpe recognized as one of the top 100 among the country's 100,000+ independent financial advisors by highly-regarded financial web publication

HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Harvest Financial Group (OHFG), a Houston-based Registered Investment Advisory Firm (RIA), is today honored to announce that Troy Sharpe, CFP®, CPWA®, CTS®, Founder and CEO, was recently named to the Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2023 list. They state that the list, "Spotlights the most engaged, influential and educational advisors from among the 100,000+ independent financial advisors throughout the U.S."

Troy Sharpe named to Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisors of 2023 list Oak Harvest Financial Group

According to Investopedia, "The Investopedia 100 celebrates independent financial advisors who are making significant contributions to critical conversations about financial literacy, investing strategies, life-stage planning and wealth management."

Sharpe founded Oak Harvest Financial Group in 2010 in Houston, TX.

OHFG's holistic approach and Retirement Success Plan serves the financial needs of their clients all across the country, providing customized plans designed to reduce risk, increase income and help clients pay less tax. Their model combines institutional-grade investment management experience with detailed financial, tax and retirement planning.

The firm has been previously recognized for their outstanding service:

Inc. 5000 : 2021 – Among Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

: 2021 – Among RIA Edge : 2021 – One of the Fastest Growing RIA firms In Texas

: 2021 – One of the Citywire : 2020 and 2021 – Fastest Growing Registered Investment Advisor in Texas

As CEO of Oak Harvest, Sharpe is responsible for the vision, execution and delivery of services at the firm. He earned his finance degree from Florida State University and completed his Certified Financial Planning™ certification (CFP®) at the Susanne M. Glasscock School of Continuing Studies at Rice University. He completed his CPWA® coursework through the Yale School of Management.

"I am humbled and honored to be recognized among the Top 100 Most Influential Financial Advisors in the country. This acknowledgment underscores the collective efforts of our team and the transformative impact we strive to make in our clients' lives," said Sharpe. "We remain committed to shaping the industry, delivering exceptional guidance and empowering individuals to achieve financial success."

You can learn more about Oak Harvest Financial Group and their unique approach to holistic retirement planning and investment advisory services, and check out their extensive resource library of articles, videos, educational and live-steam events on financial planning, retirement and other important financial issues by visiting the Knowledge Center at www.oakharvestfg.com.

For questions or to schedule a free consultation, visit the website, email or call (281) 699-8931.

About Oak Harvest Financial Group:

Oak Harvest Financial Group is a Houston-based financial advisory firm that specializes in providing full-service retirement planning and investment management services. Our team of certified retirement planners and financial advisors utilize a holistic approach employing proprietary strategies and plans that are custom designed to reduce risk, increase income and help you pay less tax.

