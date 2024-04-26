Oak Harvest Financial Group Named to USA TODAY's Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024 List

Houston-based RIA recognized as a top financial advisory firm by one of the nation's most widely-distributed newspaper publishers

HOUSTON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Harvest Financial Group (OHFG), a Houston-based Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) firm, is today honored to announce that they have been awarded recognition by USA TODAY, named to their Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024 list. The publisher states that inclusion on their 2024 list recognizes OHFG's reputation as a firm that is respected among peers and valued by clients.

According to USA TODAY, the prestigious Best Financial Advisory Firms 2024 award is bestowed on top registered investment advisory (RIA) firms in the United States based on two key criteria:

Recommendations from individuals from among 25,000 financial advisors, clients and industry experts

Development of Assets Under Management (AUM) over 12 months and 5-years, respectively

Oak Harvest Financial Group was established in 2010 by Troy Sharpe, CFP®, CPWA®, CTS®, founder and CEO, and Jessica Cannella, co-founder and president.

OHFG's holistic approach serves the financial needs of their clients, providing customized plans designed to reduce risk, increase income and help clients pay less tax.

Their model combines institutional-grade investment management experience with detailed financial, tax and retirement planning. Their proprietary Retirement Success Plan (RSP) is a core component of their retirement planning offering.

The firm has been previously recognized for their outstanding service:

Inc. 5000 : 2020 and 2021 – Among Fastest Growing Private Companies in America

: 2020 and 2021 – Among RIA Edge : 2021 – One of the Fastest Growing RIA firms In Texas

: 2021 – One of the Citywire : 2020 and 2021 – Fastest Growing Registered Investment Advisor in Texas

Troy Sharpe was also recognized by Investopedia in 2023 as an Investopedia 100 Top Financial Advisor.

"Oak Harvest Financial Group is incredibly grateful to be recognized as one of the Best Financial Advisory Firms in 2024 by USA TODAY. This achievement is a testament to the dedication, expertise and commitment to excellence routinely exhibited by our entire team," offers Co-Founders Troy Sharpe & Jessica Cannella. "This award motivates us to continue shaping the industry, focused on driving positive change and empowering individuals to attain financial prosperity in retirement. Thank you for this recognition."

You can learn more about Oak Harvest Financial Group and their unique approach to holistic retirement planning and investment advisory services by visiting the Knowledge Center at oakharvestfg.com. While there, feel free to take advantage of their extensive resource library of articles, videos, educational and live-steam events on financial planning, investments and other important financial issues.

For questions or to schedule a free consultation, visit the website or call (281) 800-9127.

About Oak Harvest Financial Group:

Oak Harvest Financial Group is a Houston-based financial advisory firm that specializes in providing full-service retirement planning and investment management services throughout the U.S. Our team of certified retirement planners and financial advisors utilize a holistic approach employing proprietary strategies and plans that are custom-designed to reduce risk, increase income and help you pay less tax.

