Oak Harvest Financial Group Launches Educational Retirement Seminar Series Empowering Women 55+ to Build Confidence in Their Financial Future

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Harvest Financial Group, an independent fiduciary advisory firm headquartered in Houston, today announced the launch of its new Wine, Dine & Discover How to Secure Your Retirement workshop series, designed exclusively for women age 55 and older. The complimentary events aim to provide clarity, confidence, and education around key financial decisions faced in retirement.

The Go Go Sisterhood™ is a network of women 55+ with a mission of creating meaningful connections through participation in social gatherings, community outreach activities and educational workshops.

Led by Jessica Cannella, Co-Founder and President of Oak Harvest Financial Group, the series reflects the firm's ongoing commitment to helping women make informed, confident decisions about their financial futures through transparent, fiduciary education.

"Too often, women have spent their lives prioritizing family, careers, and caregiving only to find themselves uncertain about their own financial direction as they near retirement," said Cannella. "These sessions are about empowerment through education. We want women to understand their choices, ask the right questions, and feel confident that they can live their retirement on their own terms."

Each session is part of Oak Harvest's broader initiative to make financial education more accessible to women approaching or in retirement. Attendees will explore essential retirement planning topics, including:

Financial Security – steps you can take now to help ensure a comfortable lifestyle





Social Security – how benefits fit within your overall strategy





Taxes – strategies to help avoid paying more than necessary





Income Planning – key factors in generating predictable and consistent income





Investing – balancing risks and opportunities for a lasting retirement





Bonus: how to receive your custom Retirement Success Plan™

The workshop is free to attend, but advance registration is required due to limited seating. Local participants can call ‍(877) 819-3873‍ for more information.

Cannella extends this mission beyond the seminar room through The Go-Go Sisterhood™, a growing national community of women 55 and older united by a shared purpose: building meaningful connections, giving back through community involvement, and continuing their journey toward financial empowerment through education and fellowship.

Women interested in the movement can join the email list for Go-Go Sisterhood™ to receive future event invitations, virtual session access, and exclusive educational content designed to help women navigate retirement with confidence.

To learn more or join the community, visit https://thegogosisterhood.com/.

About Oak Harvest Financial Group

Oak Harvest Financial Group is a Houston-based independent financial advisory firm providing investment management and holistic retirement planning through its proprietary Retirement Success Plan™. The firm combines institutional-grade portfolio management with personalized financial and tax strategies to help clients pursue a confident, informed retirement.

Investment advisory services are offered through Oak Harvest Investment Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser. Insurance services are offered separately through Oak Harvest Insurance Services, LLC. Oak Harvest does not provide tax or legal advice. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

