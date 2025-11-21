Oak Harvest Financial Group Releases New "10-Step Layoff Survival Guide" to Support Houston Workers 50 Plus Amid Oil and Gas Industry Layoffs

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Harvest Financial Group has released its new 10-Step Layoff Survival Guide, a free resource designed for individuals over age 50 who are facing a layoff or considering early retirement. The guide comes at a critical time as Houston experiences rising layoffs across the oil and gas sector. Many long-tenured employees are navigating sudden financial decisions as companies restructure, consolidate operations, and respond to changing market conditions.

In this guide, we'll address your pressing questions and offer actionable steps to help you navigate this period with financial confidence, reducing stress, and even opening doors to an enjoyable early retirement.

The guide provides clear steps to help late-career workers stabilize their financial situation and plan their next move. It outlines how to assess severance pay, determine living expenses, inventory assets, understand unemployment benefits, evaluate health insurance options such as COBRA, revisit Social Security timing, review pension choices, and decide whether returning to work is necessary based on long-term financial goals.

A Timely Resource for Houston's Energy Workforce

Houston's economy is closely tied to the energy industry, and job losses can have a significant impact on experienced workers. Employees in their 50s and 60s often face more complex financial choices, especially when layoffs occur close to planned retirement dates.

"Many Houston workers are being asked to make major financial decisions very quickly after a layoff," said Troy Sharpe, CFP®, CEO of Oak Harvest Financial Group. "Our Layoff Survival Guide helps people understand their options so they can move forward with confidence instead of uncertainty."

Practical Steps and Personalized Planning

The guide walks readers through actions they can take immediately, including how to evaluate cash flow needs, compare insurance plans, calculate the tax impact of pension decisions, and explore whether part-time, consulting, or full retirement aligns with their goals. It also explains how severance packages, Social Security timing, and unemployment benefits work together within a long-term financial plan.

Central to the guide is Oak Harvest's Retirement Success Plan, a personalized roadmap that helps individuals understand whether they need employment income, how to draw down their savings efficiently, and how to build a stable strategy for retirement.

Helping Houstonians Navigate a Transition

"Being laid off late in your career can be emotionally overwhelming, but it does not have to derail your long-term financial goals," added Troy. "With the right guidance, many people discover they have more choices than they expected."

The 10-Step Layoff Survival Guide is available now as a free download at OakHarvestFG.com. Houston residents seeking personalized guidance can schedule a complimentary visit with an Oak Harvest Wealth Advisor.

