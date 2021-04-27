Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital Opens Fourth Hospital in Raleigh

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, announced Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital added its fourth hospital, CityVet, inside the beltline of Raleigh.

CityVet is an urban animal hospital providing comprehensive veterinary care in a fun and modern environment. CityVet opened in 2015 and has been caring for pets in downtown Raleigh ever since.

"With the addition of CityVet, we are making it easier for the community to get high-quality care and customer service at a reasonable price," said George Ghneim, DVM, Ph.D. "We are thrilled to add CityVet to our family."

The Oak Heart family of hospitals includes locations at South Saunders, Dixie Trail, Longview, and now CityVet. Oak Heart Veterinary Hospitals provide complete medical care, diagnostic services, comprehensive dentistry with digital radiography, boarding, doggie daycare, grooming, and training. The South Saunders location will begin to offer 24-hour emergency veterinary service starting in the late summer of this year.

"Oak Heart has come a long way in a short period," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "CityVet will help us further provide readily accessible veterinary care to the Raleigh area. We're excited to add them to Raleigh's Oak Hearts."

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary industry. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

