Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital to Offer 24-Hour Emergency Services

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, announced Oak Heart Veterinary Hospital at South Saunders will offer 24-hour emergency veterinary service starting in the summer of 2021.

The South Saunders facility is the largest of three Oak Heart practices located inside the beltline of Raleigh between I40 and downtown. Along with the rest of downtown Raleigh, the hospital has seen tremendous growth in the past year.

"Our flagship hospital at South Saunders has become a landmark for this area," said George Ghneim, DVM, Ph.D. "We want to provide really high-quality veterinary care and customer service to the area. Adding 24-hour emergency services gives the local community something that wasn't readily available."

In addition to 24/7/365 emergency and critical care, Oak Heart Veterinary Hospitals currently offer comprehensive medical care, diagnostic services, comprehensive dentistry with digital radiography, boarding, doggie daycare, grooming and training.

"More and more clients want and expect exceptional care for their pet family," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "We've seen 24-hour hospitals as a huge step to meet these needs. We are excited to add this service to Raleigh's Oak Hearts."

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary industry. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and Facebook page.

