OAK LEAF PRODUCTIONS APPOINTS ITS FIRST PRESIDENT

Daniel Marin, Industry Veteran Who Enhanced and Expanded the Full-Service Production Studio, Appointed to New Leadership Role

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent, full-service production studio Oak Leaf Productions (OLP) has promoted Daniel Marin to President.

Marin, who joined the bicoastal, minority-owned company in June 2021 as Head of Production, has successfully enhanced and expanded OLP's services beyond its post-production origins. Under his leadership, OLP has transformed into a modern production company that melds creativity and strategy to produce highly effective, engaging work.

Daniel Marin, President of Oak Leaf Productions

Since June 2021, OLP's revenues have grown by 40%. Noteworthy new clients, such as luggage maker Travelpro and Italian coffee company Massimo Zanetti, joined its roster alongside pre-existing clients.

Marin, who reports to OLP Founder and CEO John Gallegos and is based in Huntington Beach, California, oversees a wide range of services, including content production, post production, as well as innovative solutions like AI-generated marketing campaigns. Under his guidance, OLP's production capabilities and studio space have expanded exponentially. The team has embraced new technologies and storytelling methods while holding true to high-quality production standards.

"Daniel is recognized as one of the best minds in our industry, so it is truly an honor to have him lead OLP into an exciting new chapter as we build best-in-class production capabilities," said Gallegos. "Under Daniel's leadership, OLP consistently delivers impressive results. His creativity, entrepreneurial mindset and can-do spirit positively influences everyone around him, including his team, our clients and myself."

Marin and Gallegos are collaborating on the design and build of a new, state-of-the-art production studio in Huntington Beach. The space will have dedicated areas to film, record audio, mix, edit and deliver on additional production needs. Additionally, OLP is building a new production space in New York City. Both studios are expected to be complete by early 2023.

At the same time, Marin is growing OLP's team by bringing in experienced house editors, producers, motion graphics animators and other production experts.

"I am proud of the work we've done to evolve OLP into a forward-thinking company offering flexibility, agility and a consultative approach to clients," said Marin. "Partnering with John has been an amazing opportunity to have an executive mentorship with an industry pioneer. He inspires and challenges me to be my best. I'm proud to work together to build a full-service production company that provides strategic insights, standout creative, and a range of innovative solutions for our clients."

Prior to joining OLP, Marin — a marketing and media industry veteran with more than 20 years' experience — built and led production at top firms within Publicis, WPP and most recently at JOAN.

About Oak Leaf Productions

Oak Leaf Productions, which launched in 2020, is a full-service production studio offering production solutions, content development, curated social, script-to-screen digital video programming and publishing services for today's evolving media landscape. With offices in Huntington Beach, California and New York City, the company is dedicated to producing meaningful content that insightfully connects with audiences in hyper-authentic and culturally attuned ways. Oak Leaf Productions boasts creative expertise in crafting powerful brand storytelling that sparks interest and engagement. The company also develops and oversees proprietary-owned media, such as @espacio.live on social media, which offers memorable brand integration into the media property's storytelling, poised to drive engagement and reach with young bicultural Hispanic audiences. To learn more, visit oakleafproductions.com .

