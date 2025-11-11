Oak View Group and Lyft Announce National Partnership to Enhance Fan Experience Across More Than 75 Venues Connecting Millions of Fans Nationwide

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in venue development and solutions, hospitality, and direct investment for the sports and live entertainment industries, and Lyft, the leading rideshare platform in the U.S, today announced a multi-year national corporate partnership. Lyft will partner with OVG as the Official Rideshare Partner for more than 75 OVG-managed venues, including members of the Arena Alliance, Theater Alliance, and OVG venue portfolio—collectively welcoming over 65 million fans annually.

Through the partnership, OVG and Lyft will deliver fans with a seamless, reliable, and efficient transportation experience, while partnering on initiatives that drive community engagement and sustainability. Lyft will receive prominent branding across existing rideshare zones at all participating venues, ensuring clear pick-up and drop-off locations with accurate pin names, coordinates, and real-time updates on road closures before and after events.

"At OVG, we not only create and manage iconic venues, but we relentlessly focus on providing all fans extraordinary experiences," said Dan Griffis, President, Global Partnerships, Oak View Group. "Joining forces with Lyft delivers that commitment — removing friction points for fans and helping them arrive safely, efficiently, and with ease. Lyft is an incredible brand that not only elevates our commitment to our guests but also supports a dynamic approach to innovation and our unrelenting drive to create stronger communities."

Additionally, OVG and Lyft will collaborate on local community programs, co-branded social and digital media content, and in-venue signage across all partner locations. Together, the partnership aims to increase ride volume, drive new rider acquisition, and enhance the fan experience by optimizing venue operations and reducing estimated arrival times.

"Partnering with Oak View Group positions Lyft at the center of 65 million live entertainment experiences each year," said Jeremy Bird, EVP, Lyft. "By becoming the Official Rideshare Partner across more than 75 premier venues nationwide, we're solving a critical transportation challenge at scale—turning every concert, game, and show into an opportunity to demonstrate why Lyft is the smarter choice for getting there and back. This partnership reinforces our commitment to being embedded in the moments that matter most to people."

The partnership will span OVG's Alliance partners including 20 of OVG's Arena Alliance and 20 Theater Alliance associates; the OVG Alliance is an exclusive membership network that unites the industry's leading sports and entertainment venues. Through these alliances, OVG brings together venue operators, sports teams, and live event leaders to share best practices, develop innovative fan experiences, and create national brand partnerships that drive value for both venues and audiences. In addition, Lyft will service 35 of OVG's portfolio of arenas, stadiums, convention centers, and performing arts facilities representing some of the most iconic live entertainment destinations.

