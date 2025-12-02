Oak View Group Names Chris Granger Chief Executive Officer, Oak View Group

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak View Group (OVG), the global leader in premium live entertainment infrastructure and services including venue development, venue management, hospitality, and sponsorship sales, today announced that the Board of Directors has named Chris Granger as Chief Executive Officer of Oak View Group, effective immediately. Granger had served as Interim CEO since July 2025. Prior to his appointment as Interim CEO, Granger had presided over tremendous growth in his prior role as President, OVG360. As CEO, Granger will lead all aspects of OVG's global businesses.

Chris Granger, Chief Executive Officer for Oak View Group

"Chris's performance during his tenure as Interim CEO has been exceptional," said Lee Wittlinger, Chairman of the OVG Board of Directors. "He seamlessly stepped into the role during a pivotal time and demonstrated tremendous leadership. Chris understands the entire ecosystem of sports and live entertainment and the Board is confident that he is the right executive to lead OVG into its next phase of global growth."

OVG senior partner Irving Azoff commented, "I have known and worked with Chris for nearly 20 years. No one is better for the CEO job. He is uniquely qualified to lead OVG as we continue to build it bigger and better. He shares our passion to deliver for all our clients, fans and artists."

Granger stated, "I'd like to thank the Board for their confidence. I am honored to serve in this role and build upon an incredible foundation. I look forward to working with our deep roster of entrepreneurial leaders and talented teammates, across North America and around the world, as we continue to deliver on our mission to disrupt positively and with purpose. We will work tirelessly on behalf of our partners, we will root for one another, and we will lift the communities in which we operate. Let's go."

Granger has more than 30 years of experience in the sports and entertainment industry. Prior to joining OVG360 in 2021, Granger was Group President, Sports and Entertainment of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings and President and Chief Operating Officer of the Sacramento Kings. He also spent fourteen years in increasingly senior roles with the National Basketball Association, including as Executive Vice President of Team Marketing and Business Operations. Granger began his career at Walt Disney World and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Cornell University and an MBA from Yale University's School of Management.

