WORLD'S PREMIER LIVE ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY CONFERENCES JOIN FORCES FOR INAUGURAL LIVE SUMMIT MIDDLE EAST

ILMC and Pollstar to host new event in Abu Dhabi for industry leaders in December 2026

Delegates also have access to the F1 Season Finale at the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – happening in the days before the event

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The two largest media companies in the global live entertainment business are joining forces to launch a first-of-its-kind international event: the Live Summit Middle East.

Curated by the International Live Music Conference (ILMC) and Pollstar, hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and produced by Ethara, the event will take place in Abu Dhabi from 7-8 December 2026 and be a strategic platform for knowledge-sharing, dialogue, collaboration and partnership building.

Live Summit Middle East will convene 500 senior leaders and decision-makers from across the live entertainment ecosystem – promoters, venue operators, agents, festival organisers, technology innovators and policymakers – for two days of keynotes, panel discussions, roundtables and curated networking. The programme will address the most pressing opportunities and challenges shaping the global live entertainment business, with a particular focus on the Middle East's rapidly evolving market.

In addition to the conference, high-level networking and business matchmaking, the two-day gathering will offer unique skills development and mentorship opportunities for emerging professionals. The event will also host the new Live Summit Awards, which will recognise and promote excellence in all aspects of live entertainment across the region.

"With the explosion of shows, venues and interest in the Middle East over recent years, the industry needs an annual moment to reflect, exchange and celebrate," says ILMC head Greg Parmley. "And with ILMC and Pollstar joining forces to build this major new global music business platform, it will help drive the business forward from a truly global perspective."

"The Middle East is one of the most dynamic growth markets in live entertainment today," said Andy Gensler, Editor in Chief, Pollstar. "With world-class touring, rapid venue expansion, and a thriving festival and cultural landscape, Abu Dhabi represents the perfect stage to bring the live industry's global leaders together to shape the future of the business."

Abu Dhabi is a fitting home for Live Summit Middle East. In recent years, the emirate has established itself as a significant force in the global live entertainment landscape, hosting major live events across a number of its world-class venues.

The inaugural edition of Live Summit Middle East will take place immediately following the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This landmark timing positions the summit at a moment when leaders from live entertainment, sport, media, hospitality and brand partnerships are already in the region, and all delegates to the Live Summit will receive complimentary access to both the race and concerts.

In addition to the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix experience on December 6, the summit programme also offers delegates a cultural immersion day on December 9, following the conference. Curated by the summit destination partner Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, the experience is designed to showcase the emirate's vibrant spirit, from its rich cultural heritage to its stunning contemporary landmarks and bold, modern ambitions.

The new conference sees the combined international reach and expertise of Pollstar and ILMC brought together for the first time. Pollstar is the force behind Pollstar Live!, the premier gathering of international live entertainment professionals in North America, which brings together industry leaders, innovators, and trailblazers featuring compelling discussions, networking, and insights. Some of the biggest names in entertainment have graced the stage at Pollstar Live! and its annual Pollstar Awards including Jelly Roll, Jon Bon Jovi, Elton John, Garth Brooks, Stevie Nicks, Missy Elliott, John Mayer and Eddie Vedder, amongst others.

ILMC has served as the premier meeting point for the international live music industry for nearly four decades, and welcomes 3,000 professionals from over 60 countries. ILMC also publishes leading trade publication IQ, and produces International Festival Forum, the top gathering of international agents and festival bookers held each year in September. The announcement of the Live Summit comes after a focused programme – Middle East Live – that has run at ILMC for the past three years.

Live Summit Middle East will be produced by Ethara – the live entertainment powerhouse behind the region's marquee events, including the Formula 1® Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, landmark concerts, and iconic sporting and cultural events. Leveraging their in-market experience, Ethara is uniquely positioned to stage a conference that truly serves the entertainment industry.

About Live Summit Middle East

Live Summit Middle East is the premier global platform for the live entertainment industry in the Middle East. It brings together leaders from live music, touring, venues, festivals, sport, media and entertainment to share insight, debate trends, and drive collaboration across the region and beyond. The conference delivers curated programming, keynote addresses, expert panels and business forums, creating a central hub where strategic decisions are shaped, partnerships are forged, and the future of live entertainment is defined.

About Pollstar

Pollstar, "The Voice of Live," is the premier trade publication dedicated to covering the worldwide concert industry. Pollstar data is the leading resource for the touring industry encompassing box office numbers, event listings and contact directories. Pollstar produces a monthly magazine, weekly and daily e-newsletters, and produces North America's largest gathering of live music industry professionals – Pollstar Live! and VenuesNow Conference. Follow Pollstar on Facebook , Instagram , X , and LinkedIn .

About ILMC

The International Live Music Conference has been a top meeting point for the global live music business for almost four decades. ILMC takes place in London each February, and includes The Arthur Awards, Touring Entertainment Live, Futures Forum, and the Green Events & Innovations Conference. ILMC operates IQ which publishes a regular magazine, annual reports about various sectors of the business, and a daily news service accessed by 100,000 professionals each month.

