Oakley Spirits Unveils Limited Edition 20 Year Aged Single Barrel Kentucky Bourbon: Raising the Stakes with Style and Craftsmanship

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakley Spirits proudly announces the launch of its inaugural product: Rare Collector's Edition 20 Year Aged Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon. Inspired by the adventurous, indomitable character of the legendary Annie Oakley, this exceptional spirit is more than a bourbon, it is an embodiment of a lifestyle that encourages adventure, exploration, and the pursuit of excellence.

Like the legendary Annie Oakley, who broke barriers and paved the way for future generations, Oakley Spirits inspires and unites, looking forward while honoring the past. Oakley is not only the first brand to launch with a 20-year-aged bourbon, but it is also the first in the world to utilize anti-fraud ink technology developed by Iridia and implemented by BAXUS on the Solana blockchain, offering complete certainty of provenance and assurance of a 100% tamper-proof seal. Oakley is embracing this novel technology, Bond by Solana Labs, to provide collectors and investors complete confidence that if opened or resold many decades into the future, their bottles of Oakley have verifiable tamper proof contents.

Oakley Spirits believes that every bottle tells a story and takes great pride in offering hand picked, hand numbered bottles embodying grace, elegance and a commitment to perfection. Its first release, a 20-year cask strength bourbon stands as a testament to this philosophy, reflecting the careful craftsmanship and patience required to create a truly remarkable product. Each barrel was handcrafted by one of Kentucky's oldest and most legendary distilleries for unique character, and for over two decades developed a rich, complex flavor profile and a deep red oak hue that speaks to both tradition and innovation.

Every perfectly balanced sip greets you with an exceptional nose of honeysuckle and baked peach, a smooth velvety midrange of German chocolate cake and toasted pecan, and an indulgent finish ranging from cracked pepper to smokey oak to creme brûlée. Luxurious mouthfeel and lingering finish evoke a sense of warmth and nostalgia, making it the perfect companion for gatherings, celebrations, or quiet moments of reflection. Whether you are toasting to a milestone or simply savoring a well-deserved evening, Oakley elevates the experience and invites you to embrace the richness of life.

The 20 Year Single Barrel Kentucky Bourbon will be available for $1,000 on December 17th, 2024 exclusively on BAXUS and thereafter at Oakley Spirits. Oakley was selected to join the prestigious Sotheby's America's Finest Whiskey Auction to be held in New York City on January 25th 2025. Given the limited nature of this rare release, all collectors and bourbon lovers are encouraged to secure their bottles early, ensuring they don't miss out on the opportunity to own a piece of the Oakley legend.

As you embark on this journey, you are invited not only to sip this rare spirit, but to immerse yourself in the lifestyle that is Oakley. You are not just acquiring a fine collectible bourbon; you are embracing a narrative filled with adventure, camaraderie, and celebration. Join us in raising a glass to the remarkable stories that connect us all, to the spirit of exploration that drives us forward, and to the moments that deserve to be cherished.

If you are one of the few to receive an Oakley Original invite, you will enjoy exclusive access to the brand's curated experiences and tasting events.

For more information and a complete introduction to Oakley Spirits, and its first release, or Oakley Originals, please visit www. oakleyspirits.com

