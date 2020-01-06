Oaksterdam University Hosts Parents Night to Teach the Facts About Cannabis and the Vaping Crisis

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oaksterdam University ("OU"), America's first cannabis college, is hosting a Parents Night to educate families and to support public school programs. On Friday, January 17, at OU's Oakland campus, parents and guardians will learn about the science and ingestion of cannabis, plus the truth about the vaping crisis, to ensure the safety of their households.

Dale Sky Jones, OU's Chancellor and mother of three, will provide the facts about how cannabis works, explain what it does to the brain and body, and address safety concerns around the legalization and availability of cannabis. Topics will include the vaping crisis, other methods of ingestion such as edibles and joints, proper dosage, and safe storage of cannabis products. The class will conclude by teaching how to approach the cannabis conversation at home in a way that will keep children safe yet informed, empowering them to make harm-reducing decisions both as minors and as adults.

"Our kids already have access to cannabis in many forms, often when away from home. Parents, we need to educate ourselves to accurately weed out the myths and misinformation about 'marijuana,' which has been wrongfully maligned as a dangerous gateway," says Jones. "We need to be able to have open and frank discussions, not just with our kids, but with our neighbors and fellow parents, who may have cannabis in their homes when your kids visit."

To make the evening's seminar accessible to as many parents as possible, Oaksterdam is discounting the course value from $150 to just $25 per person, which can be purchased online at their website or at the door. All proceeds will go to an Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) Public Elementary School to support under-funded programs.

The class runs 6-8 p.m. and is followed by a 30 minute Q&A. Those attending are welcome to arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. to check out the Oaksterdam museum. The school campus is just off the BART 19th Street Station (look for the 17th/Telegraph stairs to exit), and is across from the historic FOX Theater. Parking on the street is free after 6 p.m.

When:

Friday, January 17, 2020

5:30 p.m. Doors Open

6-8 p.m. Class: The Science of Cannabis and Methods of Ingestion

8-8:30 p.m. Discussion and Q&A

Where:

Oaksterdam University

1734 Telegraph Avenue, Oakland, CA 94612

About Oaksterdam University

Founded in 2007, Oaksterdam University is America's first cannabis college, with educational roots going back to 1995. With over 40,000 alumni worldwide, OU has established itself as the leading, trusted cannabis educational and policy brain-trust in the world. The trailblazing institution offers a campus with hands-on cannabis plant experience. Oaksterdam University is recognized for its expertise and leadership in the cannabis industry, providing government and public affairs regulatory training, exceptional academic learning, and networking opportunities.

OU encourages only the responsible and legal use of cannabis by adults and medically supervised use for pediatric disorders.

