telMAX Launches Ultra-Fast 8 Gbps Internet

Future-proofing our communities with superior internet speeds

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - telMAX is raising the bar again with the launch of its new 8 Gbps symmetrical internet service. As Canada's Fastest Internet Service Provider for four consecutive years (PC Mag), telMAX leads by delivering true fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) connections that bring the full power of fibre optics directly into customers' homes — always fast and never limited by outdated technology. Purpose-built for today's digital demands and the accelerating needs of generative AI, its pure-fibre network keeps telMAX communities moving faster than ever.

"At telMAX, our goal has always been to provide a superior product and future-proof our communities with the very best internet technology available," said Michael Strople, President and CEO of telMAX. "With the introduction of 8 Gbps symmetrical speeds, we're giving our customers the power to work, create, and connect at levels that were once unimaginable—all supported by the same trusted, local team that has made telMAX the fastest ISP in Canada, year after year."

With symmetrical upload and download speeds, customers can work and learn from home, game online, and stream seamlessly, while businesses benefit from future-ready connectivity that supports emerging technologies like generative AI and smart home integration.

telMAX's decision to introduce 8 Gbps speeds is also a direct response to growing customer demand. As more households and businesses rely on fibre for work, entertainment, and innovation, telMAX continues to evolve its offerings to meet these needs—without compromising on value or service.

"This launch is about making sure that when our customers are ready for more speed, we're ready for them." said Bradley Fisher, Chief Operating Officer at telMAX. "Staying ahead of their needs is a big reason customers choose us — and stay with us."

A key reason telMAX continues to deliver unmatched speed and reliability is simple — we've built a superior pure-fibre infrastructure and operate it with service excellence. With hundreds of millions already invested and more expansion underway, telMAX is creating a foundation that sets the standard for greater speed, reliability, and performance. While 8 Gbps is an excellent option for customers who want the fastest possible experience, our 2 Gbps service remains our most popular offering, delivering exceptional value for the everyday needs of most Ontario-based households.

About telMAX

telMAX is a locally based company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, offering 100% fibre internet, TV, and phone services to residential and business customers. telMAX is ranked Canada's fastest internet service provider by PC Magazine for the last four years. With the ongoing expansion of its award-winning independent fibre network, telMAX currently serves the communities of Aurora, Barrie, Brooklin, Markham, Newmarket, Richmond Hill and Stouffville. telMAX proudly employs staff from the communities where it operates and is committed to supporting a wide range of community development activities. www.telmax.com

