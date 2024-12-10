Oakworth Capital Bank Recognized as one of Financial Planning's "Best Workplaces in Money Management"

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank is proud to announce its recognition as the #7 company on Financial Planning's 2024 list of "Best Workplaces in Money Management." This honor follows being named #2 in the annual "Best Bank to Work For" survey by American Banker, further highlighting Oakworth's commitment to creating a supportive, innovative, and rewarding workplace culture for associates.

"We are honored to be included among the top firms recognized by Financial Planning," said Scott Reed, chairman and CEO of Oakworth. "At Oakworth, we believe that a thriving team directly translates to exceptional client experiences. This acknowledgement underscores our dedication to both our associates and the communities we serve."

Financial Planning's "Best Workplaces in Money Management" list celebrates organizations that set the standard for excellence in employee satisfaction, professional growth and overall workplace environment within the financial industry. Rankings are determined based on anonymous employee feedback and a detailed evaluation of workplace policies, benefits and practices.

Oakworth's unique company culture, guided by their mission of Helping People Succeed, fosters collaboration, empowerment and continuous improvement. "We have a great thing going here at Oakworth. This award reflects what our "net promoter" and "associate engagement scores" have been telling us," said John Norris, managing director, head of investments and thought leadership. "It is always fun to receive a recognition like this. However, it is even more fun to work with such a great group of people who have the best interests of others at heart."

About Oakworth Capital Bank :

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Bank to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 this year. Additionally, Oakworth's 2023 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 96 with a commensurate client retention rate of 97%. As of September 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.7 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

