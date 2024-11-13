Oakworth Capital Bank Remains a Top-Ranked "Best Bank to Work For" in the U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank celebrates another year recognized among the nation's "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker, based on survey results from associates across participating financial organizations.

Oakworth has consistently maintained a high associate retention rate. When you combine this achievement with associate feedback that places the bank as a best place to work among industry peers, it's a unique recognition that sets the organization apart.

The program was launched in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor U.S. banks for outstanding associate satisfaction. Oakworth has proudly been ranked among the best banks for eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 this year.

"This ranking directly reflects an environment that our associates create by consistently leading with our core values," said Scott Reed, chairman and CEO of Oakworth. "Receiving national recognition, year after year, as a leading workplace in the financial industry is a tremendous accomplishment."

What contributed to this ranking? According to highlighted results shared by American Banker:

89% of Oakworth associates shared their thoughts in this survey with 139 completing the survey and offering input.





Feedback from associates as to "What does Oakworth do that makes it a place where people want to work?" included the following trends: associates feel genuinely valued and appreciated; an exceptional team that builds positive culture; leaders who listen and empower associates, commitment to core values; abundant growth and development opportunities; and a reputation for high service standards.

One associate was quoted from the survey as saying, "Oakworth excels at making associates feel genuinely cared for and invested in, both personally and professionally. The culture here is truly what attracts people to come work here. Oakworth fosters inclusivity and provides associates with the tools they need to succeed."

"Our most valuable asset at Oakworth is our people," added Chief Operating Officer Sam Scalici. "This recognition, earned year after year, is solid proof that Oakworth is a world-class environment for career growth."

Full results of this year's rankings are available at American Banker online and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

To learn more about Oakworth's culture, core values and how to join the team, visit the Oakworth Culture website.

About Oakworth Capital Bank :

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

As of September 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.7 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Contact: Sonia Blumstein

205.271.2017

[email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank