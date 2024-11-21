Oakworth Capital Inc. Announces 10th Consecutive Annual Cash Dividend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) met Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, and declared an annual dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable Jan. 15, 2025, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 13, 2024.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Bank to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 this year. Additionally, Oakworth's 2023 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 96 with a commensurate client retention rate of 97%. As of September 30, 2024, Oakworth had $1.7 billion in total assets, $1.4 billion in gross loans, $1.5 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

