Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 24% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 24% higher diluted earnings per share in fiscal year 2025 compared to 2024. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We focus on serving our clients at the highest level on a consistent basis, across markets. In 2025, our clients told us we were doing just that with a Net Promoter Score of 95 and 95% client retention. We know that financial results will follow and they have. I am exceptionally proud of our associates and look forward to more of the same in 2026."

Fiscal year and "as of" December 31, 2025, highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

Net income of $19.8 million: 25% higher than $15.8 million year-over-year

Diluted earnings per share of $3.94: 24% higher than $3.19 in 2024

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $29.6 million: 25% higher than $23.7 million in 2024

Revenue of $82.7 million: 17% higher than $70.8 million in 2024 20% year-over-year growth in net interest income 13% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees

Non-interest expenses of $53.1 million: 13% higher year-over-year

ROAE of 14.4%

ROAA of 1.1%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

Wealth assets of $2.7 billion, 17% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior

Year-over-year loan growth of 12% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.6 billion

Year-over-year deposit growth of 14% on average basis and 15% on period end basis to $1.8 billion

Tangible book value per share: $30.10

Safety and Soundness:

Credit quality metrics: $0.5 million non-performing loans $0 past due +90 loans $3.4 million ORE 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net

Capital ratios Total risk-based capital: 11.9% CET1: 10.7% Tier 1 leverage: 9.3%



About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of December 31, 2025, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.6 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025 vs. 09/30/2025

12/31/2025 vs. 12/31/2024





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,685

$ 2,566

$ 2,415

$ 2,285

$ 2,297

$ 119

5 %

$ 388

17 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

12/31/2025 vs. 09/30/2025

12/31/2025 vs. 12/31/2024 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 194,946

$ 153,084

$ 124,351

$ 100,968

$ 125,016

$ 41,862

27 %

$ 69,930

56 % Federal funds sold

1,325

950

1,900

525

950

375

39 %

375

39 % Securities available for sale

201,684

189,673

175,535

175,599

158,885

12,011

6 %

42,799

27 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,604,023

1,533,734

1,496,222

1,492,413

1,455,238

70,289

5 %

148,785

10 % Allowance for credit losses

(19,348)

(18,734)

(17,944)

(17,015)

(16,330)

(614)

3 %

(3,018)

18 % Loans, net

1,584,675

1,515,000

1,478,278

1,475,398

1,438,908

69,675

5 %

145,767

10 % Fixed assets

3,625

3,821

3,980

4,221

4,420

(196)

-5 %

(795)

-18 % Interest receivable

7,246

6,845

6,611

6,909

6,678

401

6 %

568

9 % Other assets

52,723

52,825

58,967

53,866

54,084

(102)

0 %

(1,361)

-3 % Total assets

$ 2,046,224

$ 1,922,198

$ 1,849,622

$ 1,817,486

$ 1,788,941

$ 124,026

6 %

$ 257,283

14 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 304,683

$ 300,340

$ 273,119

$ 270,536

$ 274,872

$ 4,343

1 %

$ 29,811

11 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,526,302

1,397,942

1,299,175

1,356,172

1,321,864

128,360

9 %

204,438

15 % Total deposits

1,830,985

1,698,282

1,572,294

1,626,708

1,596,736

132,703

8 %

234,249

15 % Total Borrowings

38,831

58,809

118,786

38,763

39,296

(19,978)

-34 %

(465)

-1 % Accrued interest payable

1,223

710

1,452

559

1,149

513

72 %

74

6 % Other liabilities

26,521

20,657

21,333

20,382

26,964

5,864

28 %

(443)

-2 % Total liabilities

1,897,560

1,778,458

1,713,865

1,686,412

1,664,145

119,102

7 %

233,415

14 % Total stockholders' equity

148,664

143,740

135,757

131,074

124,796

4,924

3 %

23,868

19 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,046,224

$ 1,922,198

$ 1,849,622

$ 1,817,486

$ 1,788,941

$ 124,026

6 %

$ 257,283

14 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

4Q25 vs. 3Q25

4Q25 vs. 4Q24





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 25,817

$ 26,194

$ 25,306

$ 24,803

$ 25,141

$ (377)

-1 %

$ 676

3 % Securities available for sale

1,814

1,667

1,605

1,474

1,257

147

9 %

557

44 % Short term investments

1,772

1,058

1,043

1,169

1,222

714

67 %

550

45 % Total interest income

29,403

28,919

27,954

27,446

27,620

484

2 %

1,783

6 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

11,289

11,357

11,049

11,268

11,807

(68)

-1 %

(518)

-4 % Borrowings

678

1,114

1,022

637

804

(436)

-39 %

(126)

-16 % Total interest expense

11,967

12,471

12,071

11,905

12,611

(504)

-4 %

(644)

-5 % Net interest income

17,436

16,448

15,883

15,541

15,009

988

6 %

2,427

16 % Provision for credit losses

1,010

905

1,236

775

1,080

105

12 %

(70)

-6 % Net interest income after provision 16,426

15,543

14,647

14,766

13,929

883

6 %

2,497

18 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

4,647

4,392

4,131

4,245

4,108

255

6 %

539

13 % Non-interest expense

14,634

13,223

12,964

12,325

12,721

1,411

11 %

1,913

15 % Income before income taxes

6,439

6,712

5,814

6,686

5,316

(273)

-4 %

1,123

21 % Provision for income taxes

1,145

1,653

1,434

1,655

1,236

(508)

-31 %

(91)

-7 % Net Income

5,294

5,059

4,380

5,031

4,080

235

5 %

1,214

30 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.05

$ 1.01

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ 0.82

$ 0.04

4 %

$ 0.23

28 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.04

$ 1.01

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ 0.82

$ 0.03

3 %

$ 0.22

27 %





















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







12/31/2025



12/31/2024

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 102,119



$ 96,124

$ 5,995

6 % Securities available for sale

6,561



4,577

1,984

43 % Short term investments

5,041



4,174

867

21 % Total interest income

113,721



104,875

8,846

8 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

44,963



46,721

(1,758)

-4 % Borrowings

3,451



3,648

(197)

-5 % Total interest expense

48,414



50,369

(1,955)

-4 % Net interest income

65,307



54,506

10,801

20 % Provision for credit losses

3,926



2,922

1,004

34 % Net interest income after provision

61,381



51,584

9,797

19 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

17,415



16,320

1,095

7 % Non-interest expense

53,145



47,176

5,969

13 % Income before income taxes

25,651



20,728

4,923

24 % Provision for income taxes

5,887



4,954

933

19 % Net Income

19,764



15,774

3,990

25 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 3.95



$ 3.19

$ 0.76

24 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 3.94



$ 3.19

$ 0.75

24 %

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.