Oakworth Capital Inc. Announces 9th Consecutive Annual Cash Dividend

Oakworth Capital Inc.

05 Dec, 2023, 15:42 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) met Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023, and declared an annual dividend of $0.45 per common share, payable Jan. 12, 2024, to shareholders of record as of Dec. 15, 2023.

About Oakworth Capital Bank:
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

As of September 30, 2023, Oakworth had $1.5 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $1.9 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.  

Contact: Sonia Blumstein
205.271.2017
[email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.

