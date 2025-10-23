Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 22% Increase in Diluted EPS

Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oct 23, 2025, 17:01 ET

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 22% higher diluted earnings per share in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the first nine months of 2024. Year-to-date and as of September 30, 2025, highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

  • Net income of $14.5 million: 24% higher than $11.7 million year-over-year
  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.90: 22% higher than $2.37 in the same period of 2024
  • Pre-tax pre-provision income of $22.1 million: 28% higher than $17.3 million in same period for 2024
  • Revenue of $60.6 million: 17% higher than $51.7 million in the same period of 2024
    • 4% linked-quarter growth and 21% year-over-year growth in net interest income
    • 7% linked-quarter increase and 11% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
  • Non-interest expenses of $38.5 million: 12% higher year-over-year
  • ROAE of 14.5%
  • ROAA of 1.1%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

  • Wealth assets of $2.6 billion, 11% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior
  • Year-over-year loan growth of 13% on average basis and 9% on period end basis to $1.5 billion
  • Year-over-year deposit growth of 14% on average basis and 11% on period end basis to $1.7 billion
  • Tangible book value per share: $29.27

Safety and Soundness:

  • Credit quality metrics:
    • $0.5 million non-performing loans
    • $0 past due +90 loans
    • $4.4 million ORE
    • 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
  • Capital ratios
    • Total risk-based capital: 12.2%
    • CET1: 11.0%
    • Tier 1 leverage: 9.8%

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are pleased with our balanced growth and strong profitability in the third quarter. We've achieved double-digit compound annual growth rates in loans, deposits, wealth assets and earnings per share for the life of our company and those rates are increasing now. I've never been more optimistic about the future of Oakworth and the value we are creating for shareholders, associates, clients and the communities we serve."

















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



















(In millions)


As of 


Change


Change



9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


9/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2025


09/30/2025 vs. 09/30/2024




















Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)


$           2,566


$           2,415


$           2,285


$           2,297


$           2,308


$              151


6 %


$              258


11 %




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


As of 


Change


Change



9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


9/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2025


09/30/2025 vs. 09/30/2024

Assets



















Cash and due from banks


$       153,084


$       124,351


$       100,968


$       125,016


$       117,265


$         28,733


23 %


$         35,819


31 %

Federal funds sold


950


1,900


525


950


1,950


(950)


-50 %


(1,000)


-51 %

Securities available for sale


189,673


175,535


175,599


158,885


156,926


14,138


8 %


32,747


21 %

Loans, net of unearned income


1,533,734


1,496,222


1,492,413


1,455,238


1,411,569


37,512


3 %


122,165


9 %

Allowance for credit losses


(18,734)


(17,944)


(17,015)


(16,330)


(16,494)


(790)


4 %


(2,240)


14 %

  Loans, net


1,515,000


1,478,278


1,475,398


1,438,908


1,395,075


36,722


2 %


119,925


9 %

Fixed assets


3,821


3,980


4,221


4,420


4,647


(159)


-4 %


(826)


-18 %

Interest receivable


6,845


6,611


6,909


6,678


6,478


234


4 %


367


6 %

Other assets


52,825


58,967


53,866


54,084


54,396


(6,142)


-10 %


(1,571)


-3 %

  Total assets


$     1,922,198


$     1,849,622


$     1,817,486


$     1,788,941


$     1,736,737


$         72,576


4 %


$       185,461


11 %




















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















Liabilities:



















  Deposits:



















    Non-interest bearing deposits


$       300,340


$       273,119


$       270,536


$       274,872


$       255,008


$         27,221


10 %


$         45,332


18 %

    Interest-bearing deposits


1,397,942


1,299,175


1,356,172


1,321,864


1,268,998


98,767


8 %


128,944


10 %

     Total deposits


1,698,282


1,572,294


1,626,708


1,596,736


1,524,006


125,988


8 %


174,276


11 %

Total Borrowings


58,809


118,786


38,763


39,296


64,273


(59,977)


-50 %


(5,464)


-9 %

Accrued interest payable


710


1,452


559


1,149


643


(742)


-51 %


67


10 %

Other liabilities


20,657


21,333


20,382


26,964


22,018


(676)


-3 %


(1,361)


-6 %

  Total liabilities


1,778,458


1,713,865


1,686,412


1,664,145


1,610,940


64,593


4 %


167,518


10 %

  Total stockholders' equity


143,740


135,757


131,074


124,796


125,797


7,983


6 %


17,943


14 %

  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$     1,922,198


$     1,849,622


$     1,817,486


$     1,788,941


$     1,736,737


$         72,576


4 %


$       185,461


11 %




















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.




















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)













(in thousands)


Quarter Ended


Change


Change



9/30/2025


6/30/2025


3/31/2025


12/31/2024


9/30/2024


3Q25 vs. 2Q25


3Q25 vs. 3Q24




















Interest income:



















   Loans, including fees


$         26,194


$         25,306


$         24,803


$         25,141


$         25,423


$              888


4 %


$              771


3 %

   Securities available for sale


1,667


1,605


1,474


1,257


1,187


62


4 %


480


40 %

   Short term investments


1,058


1,043


1,169


1,222


837


15


1 %


221


26 %

      Total interest income


28,919


27,954


27,446


27,620


27,447


965


3 %


1,472


5 %

Interest expense:



















   Deposits


11,357


11,049


11,268


11,807


12,296


308


3 %


(939)


-8 %

   Borrowings


1,114


1,022


637


804


1,253


92


9 %


(139)


-11 %

      Total interest expense


12,471


12,071


11,905


12,611


13,549


400


3 %


(1,078)


-8 %

      Net interest income


16,448


15,883


15,541


15,009


13,898


565


4 %


2,550


18 %

Provision for credit losses


905


1,236


775


1,080


599


(331)


-27 %


306


51 %

      Net interest income after provision

15,543


14,647


14,766


13,929


13,299


896


6 %


2,244


17 %

      for loan losses



















Non-interest income


4,392


4,131


4,245


4,108


3,943


261


6 %


449


11 %

Non-interest expense


13,223


12,964


12,325


12,721


11,638


259


2 %


1,585


14 %

   Income before income taxes


6,712


5,814


6,686


5,316


5,604


898


15 %


1,108


20 %

Provision for income taxes


1,653


1,434


1,655


1,236


1,458


219


15 %


195


13 %

      Net Income


5,059


4,380


5,031


4,080


4,146


679


16 %


913


22 %

Earnings per share - basic


$             1.01


$             0.88


$             1.01


$             0.82


$             0.84


$             0.13


15 %


$             0.17


20 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$             1.01


$             0.88


$             1.01


$             0.82


$             0.84


$             0.13


15 %


$             0.17


20 %











OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.











CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)




(in thousands)


YTD Period Ended





9/30/2025



9/30/2024


Change











Interest income:










   Loans, including fees


$         76,302



$          70,983


$           5,319


7 %

   Securities available for sale


4,745



3,320


1,425


43 %

   Short term investments


3,270



2,953


317


11 %

      Total interest income


84,317



77,256


7,061


9 %

Interest expense:










   Deposits


33,673



34,914


(1,241)


-4 %

   Borrowings


2,773



2,845


(72)


-3 %

      Total interest expense


36,446



37,759


(1,313)


-3 %

      Net interest income


47,871



39,497


8,374


21 %

Provision for credit losses


2,915



1,842


1,073


58 %

      Net interest income after provision


44,956



37,655


7,301


19 %

      for loan losses










Non-interest income


12,768



12,213


555


5 %

Non-interest expense


38,511



34,455


4,056


12 %

   Income before income taxes


19,213



15,413


3,800


25 %

Provision for income taxes


4,742



3,719


1,023


28 %

      Net Income


14,471



11,694


2,777


24 %

Earnings per share - basic


$             2.90



$             2.37


$             0.53


22 %

Earnings per share - diluted


$             2.90



$             2.37


$             0.53


22 %

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently.  Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of September 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.9 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.7 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from advisorinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]

