Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 22% Increase in Diluted EPS

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 22% higher diluted earnings per share in the first nine months of 2025 compared to the first nine months of 2024. Year-to-date and as of September 30, 2025, highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

Net income of $14.5 million: 24% higher than $11.7 million year-over-year

Diluted earnings per share of $2.90: 22% higher than $2.37 in the same period of 2024

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $22.1 million: 28% higher than $17.3 million in same period for 2024

Revenue of $60.6 million: 17% higher than $51.7 million in the same period of 2024 4% linked-quarter growth and 21% year-over-year growth in net interest income 7% linked-quarter increase and 11% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees

Non-interest expenses of $38.5 million: 12% higher year-over-year

ROAE of 14.5%

ROAA of 1.1%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

Wealth assets of $2.6 billion, 11% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior

Year-over-year loan growth of 13% on average basis and 9% on period end basis to $1.5 billion

Year-over-year deposit growth of 14% on average basis and 11% on period end basis to $1.7 billion

Tangible book value per share: $29.27

Safety and Soundness:

Credit quality metrics: $0.5 million non-performing loans $0 past due +90 loans $4.4 million ORE 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net

Capital ratios Total risk-based capital: 12.2% CET1: 11.0% Tier 1 leverage: 9.8%



Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "We are pleased with our balanced growth and strong profitability in the third quarter. We've achieved double-digit compound annual growth rates in loans, deposits, wealth assets and earnings per share for the life of our company and those rates are increasing now. I've never been more optimistic about the future of Oakworth and the value we are creating for shareholders, associates, clients and the communities we serve."







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

9/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2025

09/30/2025 vs. 09/30/2024





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,566

$ 2,415

$ 2,285

$ 2,297

$ 2,308

$ 151

6 %

$ 258

11 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

9/30/2025 vs. 06/30/2025

09/30/2025 vs. 09/30/2024 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 153,084

$ 124,351

$ 100,968

$ 125,016

$ 117,265

$ 28,733

23 %

$ 35,819

31 % Federal funds sold

950

1,900

525

950

1,950

(950)

-50 %

(1,000)

-51 % Securities available for sale

189,673

175,535

175,599

158,885

156,926

14,138

8 %

32,747

21 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,533,734

1,496,222

1,492,413

1,455,238

1,411,569

37,512

3 %

122,165

9 % Allowance for credit losses

(18,734)

(17,944)

(17,015)

(16,330)

(16,494)

(790)

4 %

(2,240)

14 % Loans, net

1,515,000

1,478,278

1,475,398

1,438,908

1,395,075

36,722

2 %

119,925

9 % Fixed assets

3,821

3,980

4,221

4,420

4,647

(159)

-4 %

(826)

-18 % Interest receivable

6,845

6,611

6,909

6,678

6,478

234

4 %

367

6 % Other assets

52,825

58,967

53,866

54,084

54,396

(6,142)

-10 %

(1,571)

-3 % Total assets

$ 1,922,198

$ 1,849,622

$ 1,817,486

$ 1,788,941

$ 1,736,737

$ 72,576

4 %

$ 185,461

11 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 300,340

$ 273,119

$ 270,536

$ 274,872

$ 255,008

$ 27,221

10 %

$ 45,332

18 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,397,942

1,299,175

1,356,172

1,321,864

1,268,998

98,767

8 %

128,944

10 % Total deposits

1,698,282

1,572,294

1,626,708

1,596,736

1,524,006

125,988

8 %

174,276

11 % Total Borrowings

58,809

118,786

38,763

39,296

64,273

(59,977)

-50 %

(5,464)

-9 % Accrued interest payable

710

1,452

559

1,149

643

(742)

-51 %

67

10 % Other liabilities

20,657

21,333

20,382

26,964

22,018

(676)

-3 %

(1,361)

-6 % Total liabilities

1,778,458

1,713,865

1,686,412

1,664,145

1,610,940

64,593

4 %

167,518

10 % Total stockholders' equity

143,740

135,757

131,074

124,796

125,797

7,983

6 %

17,943

14 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,922,198

$ 1,849,622

$ 1,817,486

$ 1,788,941

$ 1,736,737

$ 72,576

4 %

$ 185,461

11 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

12/31/2024

9/30/2024

3Q25 vs. 2Q25

3Q25 vs. 3Q24





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 26,194

$ 25,306

$ 24,803

$ 25,141

$ 25,423

$ 888

4 %

$ 771

3 % Securities available for sale

1,667

1,605

1,474

1,257

1,187

62

4 %

480

40 % Short term investments

1,058

1,043

1,169

1,222

837

15

1 %

221

26 % Total interest income

28,919

27,954

27,446

27,620

27,447

965

3 %

1,472

5 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

11,357

11,049

11,268

11,807

12,296

308

3 %

(939)

-8 % Borrowings

1,114

1,022

637

804

1,253

92

9 %

(139)

-11 % Total interest expense

12,471

12,071

11,905

12,611

13,549

400

3 %

(1,078)

-8 % Net interest income

16,448

15,883

15,541

15,009

13,898

565

4 %

2,550

18 % Provision for credit losses

905

1,236

775

1,080

599

(331)

-27 %

306

51 % Net interest income after provision 15,543

14,647

14,766

13,929

13,299

896

6 %

2,244

17 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

4,392

4,131

4,245

4,108

3,943

261

6 %

449

11 % Non-interest expense

13,223

12,964

12,325

12,721

11,638

259

2 %

1,585

14 % Income before income taxes

6,712

5,814

6,686

5,316

5,604

898

15 %

1,108

20 % Provision for income taxes

1,653

1,434

1,655

1,236

1,458

219

15 %

195

13 % Net Income

5,059

4,380

5,031

4,080

4,146

679

16 %

913

22 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.01

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.13

15 %

$ 0.17

20 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.01

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.13

15 %

$ 0.17

20 %





















OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







9/30/2025



9/30/2024

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 76,302



$ 70,983

$ 5,319

7 % Securities available for sale

4,745



3,320

1,425

43 % Short term investments

3,270



2,953

317

11 % Total interest income

84,317



77,256

7,061

9 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

33,673



34,914

(1,241)

-4 % Borrowings

2,773



2,845

(72)

-3 % Total interest expense

36,446



37,759

(1,313)

-3 % Net interest income

47,871



39,497

8,374

21 % Provision for credit losses

2,915



1,842

1,073

58 % Net interest income after provision

44,956



37,655

7,301

19 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

12,768



12,213

555

5 % Non-interest expense

38,511



34,455

4,056

12 % Income before income taxes

19,213



15,413

3,800

25 % Provision for income taxes

4,742



3,719

1,023

28 % Net Income

14,471



11,694

2,777

24 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 2.90



$ 2.37

$ 0.53

22 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 2.90



$ 2.37

$ 0.53

22 %

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of September 30, 2025, Oakworth had $1.9 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.7 billion in deposits and $2.6 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from advisorinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

