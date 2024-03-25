Oakworth Capital, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: OAKC), the parent company of Oakworth Capital Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors (the "Board") approved a stock repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $5 million in aggregate amount of its outstanding shares of common stock through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions, or otherwise in compliance with applicable securities laws. These shares may be purchased from time to time over a two-year period depending upon a number of factors including, among others, market conditions, the Company's ongoing capital planning considerations, applicable legal requirements and compliance with the terms of its outstanding indebtedness.

About Oakworth Capital, Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of December 31, 2023, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.2 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

