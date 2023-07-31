Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 27% Increase in First Half 2023 Diluted EPS

Linked-quarter, annualized deposit growth of 34%, wealth asset growth of 24% and loan growth of 11%

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 27% higher diluted earnings per share and 26% higher earnings year-to-date June 30, 2023 compared to the same period of 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 24% in the same period. First half 2023 return on average equity was 11.6% and return on average assets was 1.0%.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Oakworth continues to execute on our plan to bring a unique approach to financial services in all of our markets as demonstrated by balanced growth across our core disciplines. The growth in deposits is notable given the industry turmoil in the first half of 2023 related to the failure of three large regional banks. This deposit growth is tangible evidence that Oakworth is viewed as a stable and safe institution for its clients. I am also pleased with the return of our wealth book to its previous record level of nearly $2 billion in assets which is the result of our team's ability to add nearly $70 million in new wealth assets along with some amount of market value recovery."

Mr. Reed continued, "In addition to maintaining a 96 Net Promoter Score over the past 12 months, we have been preparing for a successful opening of our Central Carolinas office in the third quarter. We continue to attract associates who embody our core values and who will provide the consistent, high level of service that has become synonymous with Oakworth. The reception Oakworth has experienced to date is exciting, and we look forward to executing our business model in another dynamic market."

Net income for the quarter was $3.2 million with total revenue of $14.7 million. Quarterly earnings per share were $0.66 on a diluted basis, up from $0.55 one year earlier and $0.62 in the prior quarter. Net interest income increased 22% compared to second quarter 2022 and 1% linked-quarter. The second quarter 2023 net interest margin was 3.45% compared to 3.31% one year ago and 3.64% in the prior quarter. The margin contraction in the most recent quarter is attributed to faster deposit growth, higher overall deposit interest rates, and moderated loan growth. Wealth fees were steady both linked quarter and compared to second quarter 2022. Wealth assets were $1.99 billion at June 30, 2023.

Oakworth's credit quality remains pristine with continued $0 charge-offs, $0 non-performing assets and $0 90-day past due loans as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Oakworth's capital position remains strong. At June 30, 2023, Tier 1 Capital was 10.2%, the Total Capital Ratio was 11.2% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.6%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates three offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama and plans to open a fourth office in 2023. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work For" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (June 2022 to June 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of June 30, 2023, Oakworth had $1.4 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



























(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

6/30/2023 vs. 3/31/2023

6/30/2023 vs. 6/30/2022





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 1,987

$ 1,875

$ 1,802

$ 1,738

$ 1,783

$ 112

6.0 %

$ 204

11 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)



























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

6/30/2023 vs. 3/31/2023

6/30/2023 vs. 6/30/2022 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 140,421

$ 69,575

$ 185,483

$ 115,950

$ 114,252

$ 70,846

102 %

$ 26,169

23 % Federal funds sold

3,825

3,025

4,475

2,650

5,300

800

26 %

(1,475)

-28 % Securities available for sale

135,433

136,234

132,050

130,722

130,093

(801)

-1 %

5,340

4 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,107,028

1,076,532

974,398

934,003

854,432

30,496

3 %

252,596

30 % Allowance for loan losses

(13,144)

(12,808)

(11,692)

(11,240)

(10,612)

(336)

3 %

(2,532)

24 % Loans, net

1,093,884

1,063,724

962,706

922,763

843,820

30,160

3 %

250,064

30 % Fixed assets

4,626

3,314

3,129

3,136

3,242

1,312

40 %

1,384

43 % Interest receivable

4,791

4,752

4,263

2,957

2,605

39

1 %

2,186

84 % Other assets

45,999

44,986

43,348

42,228

40,931

1,013

2 %

5,068

12 % Total assets

$ 1,428,979

$ 1,325,610

$ 1,335,454

$ 1,220,406

$ 1,140,243

$ 103,369

8 %

$ 288,736

25 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 301,821

$ 324,649

$ 315,033

$ 319,828

$ 329,684

$ (22,828)

-7 %

$ (27,863)

-8 % Interest-bearing deposits

922,391

802,946

861,401

751,026

695,837

119,445

15 %

226,554

33 % Total deposits

1,224,212

1,127,595

1,176,434

1,070,854

1,025,521

96,617

9 %

198,691

19 % Total Borrowings

74,158

74,134

34,112

34,105

-

24

0 %

74,158

NA Accrued interest payable

982

425

840

294

27

557

131 %

955

3537 % Other liabilities

17,960

14,937

20,310

15,160

14,124

3,023

20 %

3,836

27 % Total liabilities

1,317,312

1,217,091

1,231,696

1,120,413

1,039,672

100,221

8 %

277,640

27 % Total stockholders' equity

111,667

108,519

103,758

99,993

100,571

3,148

3 %

11,096

11 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,428,979

$ 1,325,610

$ 1,335,454

$ 1,220,406

$ 1,140,243

$ 103,369

8 %

$ 288,736

25 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



















(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

2Q23 vs. 1Q23

2Q23 vs. 2Q22





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 18,193

$ 15,864

$ 13,643

$ 11,065

$ 8,605

$ 2,329

15 %

$ 9,588

111 % Securities available for sale

825

811

797

774

696

14

2 %

129

19 % Short term investments

991

909

1,161

496

314

82

9 %

677

216 % Total interest income

20,009

17,584

15,601

12,335

9,615

2,425

14 %

10,394

108 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

7,585

5,729

3,782

1,286

343

1,856

32 %

7,242

2111 % Borrowings

1,072

638

548

258

-

434

68 %

1,072

NA Total interest expense

8,657

6,367

4,330

1,544

343

2,290

36 %

8,314

2424 % Net interest income

11,352

11,217

11,271

10,791

9,272

135

1 %

2,080

22 % Provision for loan losses

335

1,116

452

628

931

(781)

-70 %

(596)

-64 % Net interest income after provision

11,017

10,101

10,819

10,163

8,341

916

9 %

2,676

32 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

3,392

3,297

3,095

3,136

3,159

95

3 %

233

7 % Non-interest expense

10,151

9,447

9,518

9,098

7,948

704

7 %

2,203

28 % Income before income taxes

4,258

3,951

4,396

4,201

3,552

307

8 %

706

20 % Provision for income taxes

1,011

934

1,051

1,008

846

77

8 %

165

20 % Net Income

3,247

3,017

3,345

3,193

2,706

230

8 %

541

20 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 0.05

7 %

$ 0.10

18 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 0.68

$ 0.65

$ 0.55

$ 0.05

8 %

$ 0.12

21 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)









(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







6/30/2023



6/30/2022

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 34,057



$ 15,974

$ 18,083

113 % Securities available for sale

1,635



1,279

356

28 % Short term investments

1,900



437

1,463

335 % Total interest income

37,592



17,690

19,902

113 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

13,314



620

12,694

2047 % Borrowings

1,709



-

1,709

NA Total interest expense

15,023



620

14,403

2323 % Net interest income

22,569



17,070

5,499

32 % Provision for loan losses

1,452



1,297

155

12 % Net interest income after provision

21,117



15,773

5,344

34 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

6,690



6,407

283

4 % Non-interest expense

19,598



15,689

3,909

25 % Income before income taxes

8,209



6,491

1,718

26 % Provision for income taxes

1,945



1,529

416

27 % Net Income

6,264



4,962

1,302

26 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 1.28



$ 1.03

$ 0.25

25 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 1.28



$ 1.01

$ 0.27

27 %

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.