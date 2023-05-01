Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 35% Increase in Diluted EPS

Consistent Growth and Safety and Soundness Noted

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OakworthCapital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported 35% higher diluted earnings per share and 34% higher earnings in first quarter 2023 than the same period of 2022. Pre-tax, pre-provision income increased 53%, taking into account 40% year-over-year loan growth.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed shared, "It has been an eventful quarter for our industry. Oakworth's status as one of the safest institutions in the country has been top of mind for our clients. Our focus on a strong, well-capitalized balance sheet continues to provide confidence to our clients and has enabled us to execute on our growth objectives."

Financial highlights first quarter 2023 vs. first quarter 2022 are as follows:

Net income of $3.0 million , up 34% from $2.3 million

, up 34% from Total revenue of $14.5 million , up 32% from $11.0 million

, up 32% from Diluted earnings per share of $0.62 , up 35% from $0.47

, up 35% from Net interest income up 44% year-over-year

Net interest margin of 3.64% compared to 2.70% one year ago and 3.68% in fourth quarter 2022

Reflects higher deposit costs, higher loan yields and a loan book growing faster than the deposit book

Wealth assets of $1.9 billion , down 5% from $2.0 billion

, down 5% from Wealth fees down 3% to $2.6 million



Reflects market value changes offset by new accounts and additions to existing accounts

Total assets of $1.3 billion , up 7% from $1.2 billion

, up 7% from $1.1 billion in loans, up 40% from $771 million

in loans, up 40% from

$1.1 billion in deposits in both periods

in deposits in both periods Continued pristine credit quality with $0 charge-offs, $0 non-performing assets and $0 90-day past due loans in both periods

charge-offs, non-performing assets and 90-day past due loans in both periods Strong capital with Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.2%, Total Capital Ratio of 11.3% and Leverage Ratio of 9.8% at March 31, 2023

Reed continued, "Our deposit book is diversified and entirely relationship-based and was not significantly impacted by first quarter industry events. We remain pleased with how our balanced business model performs across market environments."

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates three offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama and plans to open a fourth office in 2023. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (April 2022 to April 2023) and a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of March 31, 2023, Oakworth had $1.3 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.1 billion in deposits and $1.9 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(in millions)

As of

Change

Change



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

3/31/2023 vs. 12/31/2022

3/31/2023 vs. 3/31/2022





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 1,875

$ 1,802

$ 1,738

$ 1,783

$ 1,980

$ (105)

-5.3 %

$ 1,980

-5 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

3/31/2023 vs. 12/31/2022

3/31/2023 vs. 3/31/2022 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 69,575

$ 185,483

$ 115,950

$ 114,252

$ 291,492

$ (115,908)

-62 %

$ (221,917)

-76 % Federal funds sold

3,025

4,475

2,650

5,300

4,075

(1,450)

-32 %

(1,050)

-26 % Securities available for sale

136,234

132,050

130,722

130,093

135,971

4,184

3 %

263

0 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,076,532

974,398

934,003

854,432

770,798

102,134

10 %

305,734

40 % Allowance for loan losses

(12,808)

(11,692)

(11,240)

(10,612)

(9,681)

(1,116)

10 %

(3,127)

32 % Loans, net

1,063,724

962,706

922,763

843,820

761,117

101,018

10 %

302,607

40 % Fixed assets

3,314

3,129

3,136

3,242

3,370

185

6 %

(56)

-2 % Interest receivable

4,752

4,263

2,957

2,605

2,418

489

11 %

2,334

97 % Other assets

44,986

43,348

42,228

40,931

39,713

1,638

4 %

5,273

13 % Total assets

$ 1,325,610

$ 1,335,454

$ 1,220,406

$ 1,140,243

$ 1,238,156

$ (9,844)

-1 %

$ 87,454

7 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 324,649

$ 315,033

$ 319,828

$ 329,684

$ 325,262

$ 9,616

3 %

$ (613)

0 % Interest-bearing deposits

802,946

861,401

751,026

695,837

796,865

(58,455)

-7 %

6,081

1 % Total deposits

1,127,595

1,176,434

1,070,854

1,025,521

1,122,127

(48,839)

-4 %

5,468

0 % Total Borrowings

74,134

34,112

34,105

-

-

40,022

117 %

74,134

NA Accrued interest payable

425

840

294

27

40

(415)

-49 %

385

963 % Other liabilities

14,937

20,310

15,160

14,124

14,695

(5,373)

-26 %

242

2 % Total liabilities

1,217,091

1,231,696

1,120,413

1,039,672

1,136,862

(14,605)

-1 %

80,229

7 % Total stockholders' equity

108,519

103,758

99,993

100,571

101,294

4,761

5 %

7,225

7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,325,610

$ 1,335,454

$ 1,220,406

$ 1,140,243

$ 1,238,156

$ (9,844)

-1 %

$ 87,454

7 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



3/31/2023

12/31/2022

9/30/2022

6/30/2022

3/31/2022

3/31/2023 vs. 12/31/2022

3/31/2023 vs. 3/31/2022





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 15,864

$ 13,643

$ 11,065

$ 8,605

$ 7,368

$ 2,221

16 %

$ 8,496

115 % Securities available for sale

811

797

774

696

583

14

2 %

228

39 % Short term investments

909

1,161

496

314

123

(252)

-22 %

786

639 % Total interest income

17,584

15,601

12,335

9,615

8,074

1,983

13 %

9,510

118 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

5,729

3,782

1,286

343

276

1,947

51 %

5,453

1976 % Borrowings

638

548

258

-

-

90

16 %

638

NA Total interest expense

6,367

4,330

1,544

343

276

2,037

47 %

6,091

2207 % Net interest income

11,217

11,271

10,791

9,272

7,798

(54)

0 %

3,419

44 % Provision for loan losses

1,116

452

628

931

366

664

147 %

750

NA Net interest income after provision 10,101

10,819

10,163

8,341

7,432

(718)

-7 %

2,669

36 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

3,297

3,095

3,136

3,159

3,231

202

7 %

66

2 % Non-interest expense

9,447

9,518

9,098

7,948

7,726

(71)

-1 %

1,721

22 % Income before income taxes

3,951

4,396

4,201

3,552

2,937

(445)

-10 %

1,014

35 % Provision for income taxes

934

1,051

1,008

846

682

(117)

-11 %

252

37 % Net Income

3,017

3,345

3,193

2,706

2,255

(328)

-10 %

762

34 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.62

$ 0.69

$ 0.66

$ 0.56

$ 0.47

$ (0.07)

-10 %

$ 0.15

32 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.62

$ 0.68

$ 0.65

$ 0.55

$ 0.46

$ (0.06)

-9 %

$ 0.16

35 %

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.