Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports 45% Increase in Core Diluted EPS in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported accelerating growth in net income and revenue (adjusted for significant items in prior and current years1) in fiscal year 2022.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed commented, "We began 2022 with an intentional focus on positioning ourselves to export our unique business model in dynamic markets in the Southeast. Our team has done just that with a 47% increase in core1 earnings and a 34% increase in core1 revenue while maintaining exceptionally high client and associate satisfaction."

Oakworth measures client satisfaction via its Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 962 and associate satisfaction via associate retention rate of 96%2.

Net income for full year 2022 was $11.5 million with total revenue of $51.8 million. Earnings per share were $2.36 on an adjusted, diluted basis, up from $1.62 per share on the same basis in the prior year. The driver of revenue growth during 2022 was a 27% increase in net interest income (43% when excluding 2021 PPP fees) and a 10% increase in wealth management fees, which was affected by market impact on asset valuations.

"We are pleased that the source of our net interest income growth is not only a widening margin, but also significant growth in our loan portfolio, particularly in our recently added Middle Tennessee market," continued Reed. "We look forward to continued growth across our franchise including in the Central Carolinas when our Charlotte-based office opens later this year3."

Oakworth's history of pristine credit quality continued with $0 charge-offs, $0 non-performing assets and $0 90-day past due loans as of and for the year ended December 31, 2022. Wealth assets ended the year at $1.8 billion and deposits were 7.5% higher than the prior year in spite of industry trends.

Oakworth's capital position remains strong. At December 31, 2022, Tier 1 Capital was 10.8%, the Total Capital Ratio was 11.8% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.7%.

1See reconciliation of GAAP-reported results to adjusted/core results in the table below.

2NPS 96 out of 100 for the period January 2022 to January 2023 and associate retention for 2022.

3Subject to receipt of customary regulatory approvals, the office will operate as a full-service branch.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.













WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)











(millions)

December 31,







2022

2021

Change Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 1,802

$ 1,993

-10 %













CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)



(thousands)

December 31,







2022

2021

Change Assets











Cash and due from banks

$ 185,483

$ 327,070

-43 % Federal funds sold

4,475

4,701

-5 % Securities available for sale

132,050

105,503

25 % Loans, net of unearned income

974,398

745,364

31 % Allowance for loan losses

(11,692)

(9,316)

26 % Loans, net

962,706

736,048

31 % Fixed assets

3,129

3,522

-11 % Interest receivable

4,263

2,376

79 % Other assets

43,348

27,129

60 % Total assets

$ 1,335,454

$ 1,206,349

11 %













Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Liabilities:











Deposits:











Non-interest-bearing deposits

$ 315,033

$ 319,341

-1 % Interest-bearing deposits

861,401

774,679

11 % Total deposits

1,176,434

1,094,020

8 % Total Borrowings

34,112

-



Accrued interest payable

840

40

2000 % Other liabilities

20,310

8,001

154 % Total liabilities

1,231,696

1,102,061

12 % Total stockholders' equity

103,758

104,288

-1 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,335,454

$ 1,206,349

11 %

CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)











(thousands)

Quarter-to-Date





Year-to-Date







December 31,





December 31,







2022

2021

Change

2022

2021

Change Interest income:























Loans, including fees

$ 13,643

$ 7,792

75 %

$ 40,682

$ 29,724

37 % Securities available for sale

797

531

50 %

2,849

2,014

41 % Short term investments

1,161

90

1190 %

2,094

167

1154 % Total interest income

15,601

8,413

85 %

45,625

31,905

43 % Interest expense:























Deposits

3,782

236

1503 %

5,688

1,000

469 % Borrowings

548

-

100 %

806

-

100 % Total interest expense

4,330

236

1735 %

6,494

1,000

549 % Net interest income

11,271

8,177

38 %

39,131

30,905

27 % Provision for loan losses

452

486

7 %

2,376

1,026

132 % Net interest income after provision























for loan losses

10,819

7,691

41 %

36,755

29,879

23 % Non-interest income

3,095

3,127

-1 %

12,638

11,267

12 % Non-interest expense

9,518

7,376

29 %

34,306

27,134

26 % Income before income taxes

4,396

3,442

28 %

15,087

14,012

8 % Provision for income taxes

1,051

779

35 %

3,588

3,278

9 % Net Income

$ 3,345

$ 2,663

26 %

$ 11,499

$ 10,734

7 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.69

$ 0.55

25 %

$ 2.38

$ 2.24

7 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.68

$ 0.55

25 %

$ 2.34

$ 2.21

6 %

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP RESULTS TO ADJUSTED RESULTS (Unaudited) (in thousands)







































2022

2021

Change %

2022 vs

2021



Pre-tax

After-tax

Pre-tax

After-tax

Pre-tax

After-tax





































YTD December 31, 2022



























Earnings, GAAP

$ 15,087

$ 11,499

$ 14,012

$ 10,734

7.7 %

7.1 %





Adjustments































PPP fees including interest

-

-

(3,456)

(2,651)















Credit to provision for loan losses

(250)

(190)

(250)

(191)















Goodwill writeoff

375

285

























Net impact

125

95

(3,706)

(2,842)











Earnings, adjusted

$ 15,212

$ 11,594

10,306

7,892

47.6 %

46.9 %











































































Total Revenue, GAAP

$ 51,769





$ 42,172





22.8 %









Adjustments































PPP fees including interest

-





(3,456)

























































Net impact

-





(3,456)















Total revenue, adjusted

$ 51,769





$ 38,716





33.7 %









































About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates three offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama and plans to open a fourth office in 2023. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (January 2022 to January 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of Dec. 31, 2022, Oakworth had $1.3 billion in total assets, $974 million in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $1.8 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

