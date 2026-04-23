Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports Balanced Top Line Growth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported balanced top line growth including 13% increase in revenue first quarter 2026 vs. first quarter 2025 resulting from 12% growth in loans, 10% growth in deposits and 18% growth in wealth assets year-over-year. A loss-earnback trade and strategic write-down of other real estate impacted comparable period earnings as detailed below. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "While the loss-earnback and write-down transactions muted net income growth, these actions are consistent with our conservative leadership at Oakworth. We continue to be pleased with the underlying performance of the Company. Double-digit balance sheet and wealth asset growth led to strong revenue and core earnings performance as we begin 2026."

As of and quarter ended March 31, 2026 highlights include:

Income/Profitability:

Net income of $4.9 million compared to $5.0 million in first quarter 2025

Diluted earnings per share of $0.94 compared to $1.01 in first quarter 2025

Pre-tax pre-provision income of $7.8 million compared to $7.5 million one year ago

Revenue of $22.3 million: 13% higher than $19.8 one year ago 12% year-over-year growth in net interest income 18% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees

Non-interest expenses of $14.5 million compared to $12.3 million in first quarter 2025 18% higher year-over-year Includes $872 thousand ($660 thousand, net of tax) strategic write-down of other real estate

Loss-earnback trade on securities produced $127 thousand loss in period Sale of $7.0 million in US Treasury securities with weighted average yield of 1.16% Purchase of $7.0 million in GNMA MBS securities with weighted average yield of 4.91% 6-month earnback period; accretive by approximately $125 thousand by year-end

ROAE of 13.0%

ROAA of 1.0%

Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:

Wealth assets of $2.7 billion, 18% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior

Year-over-year loan growth of 11% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.7 billion

Year-over-year deposit growth of 11% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.8 billion

Tangible book value per share: $30.75

Safety and Soundness:

Credit quality metrics: $12.1 million non-performing loans Inclusive of C&I credit moved to non-accrual during quarter $0 past due +90 loans $2.5 million ORE 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net

Capital ratios Total risk-based capital: 11.8% CET1: 10.6% Tier 1 leverage: 9.5%



About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of March 31, 2026, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

03/31/2026 vs. 12/31/2025

3/31/2026 vs. 3/31/2025





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,705

$ 2,685

$ 2,566

$ 2,415

$ 2,285

$ 20

1 %

$ 420

18 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

03/31/2026 vs. 12/31/2025

3/31/2026 vs. 3/31/2025 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 113,891

$ 194,946

$ 153,084

$ 124,351

$ 100,968

$ (81,055)

-42 %

$ 12,923

13 % Federal funds sold

1,951

1,325

950

1,900

525

626

47 %

1,426

272 % Securities available for sale

213,286

201,684

189,673

175,535

175,599

11,602

6 %

37,687

21 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,665,422

1,604,023

1,533,734

1,496,222

1,492,413

61,399

4 %

173,009

12 % Allowance for credit losses

(19,871)

(19,348)

(18,734)

(17,944)

(17,015)

(523)

3 %

(2,856)

17 % Loans, net

1,645,551

1,584,675

1,515,000

1,478,278

1,475,398

60,876

4 %

170,153

12 % Fixed assets

3,447

3,625

3,821

3,980

4,221

(178)

-5 %

(774)

-18 % Interest receivable

7,560

7,246

6,845

6,611

6,909

314

4 %

651

9 % Other assets

54,169

52,723

52,825

58,967

53,866

1,446

3 %

303

1 % Total assets

$ 2,039,855

$ 2,046,224

$ 1,922,198

$ 1,849,622

$ 1,817,486

$ (6,369)

0 %

$ 222,369

12 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 320,493

$ 304,683

$ 300,340

$ 273,119

$ 270,536

$ 15,810

5 %

$ 49,957

18 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,467,134

1,526,302

1,397,942

1,299,175

1,356,172

(59,168)

-4 %

110,962

8 % Total deposits

1,787,627

1,830,985

1,698,282

1,572,294

1,626,708

(43,358)

-2 %

160,919

10 % Total Borrowings

78,299

38,831

58,809

118,786

38,763

39,468

102 %

39,536

102 % Accrued interest payable

598

1,223

710

1,452

559

(625)

-51 %

39

7 % Other liabilities

20,950

26,521

20,657

21,333

20,382

(5,571)

-21 %

568

3 % Total liabilities

1,887,474

1,897,560

1,778,458

1,713,865

1,686,412

(10,086)

-1 %

201,062

12 % Total stockholders' equity

152,381

148,664

143,740

135,757

131,074

3,717

3 %

21,307

16 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,039,855

$ 2,046,224

$ 1,922,198

$ 1,849,622

$ 1,817,486

$ (6,369)

0 %

$ 222,369

12 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



3/31/2026

12/31/2025

9/30/2025

6/30/2025

3/31/2025

1Q26 vs. 4Q25

1Q26 vs. 1Q25





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 25,373

$ 25,817

$ 26,194

$ 25,306

$ 24,803

$ (444)

-2 %

$ 570

2 % Securities available for sale

2,015

1,814

1,667

1,605

1,474

201

11 %

541

37 % Short term investments

1,201

1,772

1,058

1,043

1,169

(571)

-32 %

32

3 % Total interest income

28,589

29,403

28,919

27,954

27,446

(814)

-3 %

1,143

4 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

10,375

11,289

11,357

11,049

11,268

(914)

-8 %

(893)

-8 % Borrowings

763

678

1,114

1,022

637

85

13 %

126

20 % Total interest expense

11,138

11,967

12,471

12,071

11,905

(829)

-7 %

(767)

-6 % Net interest income

17,451

17,436

16,448

15,883

15,541

15

0 %

1,910

12 % Provision for credit losses

1,315

1,010

905

1,236

775

305

30 %

540

70 % Net interest income after provision 16,136

16,426

15,543

14,647

14,766

(290)

-2 %

1,370

9 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

4,837

4,647

4,392

4,131

4,245

190

4 %

592

14 % Non-interest expense

14,538

14,634

13,223

12,964

12,325

(96)

-1 %

2,213

18 % Income before income taxes

6,435

6,439

6,712

5,814

6,686

(4)

0 %

(251)

-4 % Provision for income taxes

1,565

1,145

1,653

1,434

1,655

420

37 %

(90)

-5 % Net Income

4,870

5,294

5,059

4,380

5,031

(424)

-8 %

(161)

-3 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.96

$ 1.05

$ 1.01

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ (0.09)

-9 %

$ (0.05)

-5 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.94

$ 1.04

$ 1.01

$ 0.88

$ 1.01

$ (0.10)

-10 %

$ (0.07)

-7 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







3/31/2026



3/31/2025

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 25,373



$ 24,803

$ 570

2 % Securities available for sale

2,015



1,474

541

37 % Short term investments

1,201



1,169

32

3 % Total interest income

28,589



27,446

1,143

4 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

10,375



11,268

(893)

-8 % Borrowings

763



637

126

20 % Total interest expense

11,138



11,905

(767)

-6 % Net interest income

17,451



15,541

1,910

12 % Provision for credit losses

1,315



775

540

70 % Net interest income after provision 16,136



14,766

1,370

9 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

4,837



4,245

592

14 % Non-interest expense

14,538



12,325

2,213

18 % Income before income taxes

6,435



6,686

(251)

-4 % Provision for income taxes

1,565



1,655

(90)

-5 % Net Income

4,870



5,031

(161)

-3 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.96



$ 1.01

$ (0.05)

-5 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.94



$ 1.01

$ (0.07)

-7 %

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.