Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports Balanced Top Line Growth

News provided byOakworth Capital Inc.
Apr 23, 2026, 12:01 ET
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported balanced top line growth including 13% increase in revenue first quarter 2026 vs. first quarter 2025 resulting from 12% growth in loans, 10% growth in deposits and 18% growth in wealth assets year-over-year. A loss-earnback trade and strategic write-down of other real estate impacted comparable period earnings as detailed below. Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "While the loss-earnback and write-down transactions muted net income growth, these actions are consistent with our conservative leadership at Oakworth. We continue to be pleased with the underlying performance of the Company. Double-digit balance sheet and wealth asset growth led to strong revenue and core earnings performance as we begin 2026."
As of and quarter ended March 31, 2026 highlights include:
Income/Profitability:
- Net income of $4.9 million compared to $5.0 million in first quarter 2025
- Diluted earnings per share of $0.94 compared to $1.01 in first quarter 2025
- Pre-tax pre-provision income of $7.8 million compared to $7.5 million one year ago
- Revenue of $22.3 million: 13% higher than $19.8 one year ago
- 12% year-over-year growth in net interest income
- 18% year-over-year growth in trust and wealth fees
- Non-interest expenses of $14.5 million compared to $12.3 million in first quarter 2025
- 18% higher year-over-year
- Includes $872 thousand ($660 thousand, net of tax) strategic write-down of other real estate
- Loss-earnback trade on securities produced $127 thousand loss in period
- Sale of $7.0 million in US Treasury securities with weighted average yield of 1.16%
- Purchase of $7.0 million in GNMA MBS securities with weighted average yield of 4.91%
- 6-month earnback period; accretive by approximately $125 thousand by year-end
- ROAE of 13.0%
- ROAA of 1.0%
Wealth Assets/Balance Sheet:
- Wealth assets of $2.7 billion, 18% higher than $2.3 billion one year prior
- Year-over-year loan growth of 11% on average basis and 12% on period end basis to $1.7 billion
- Year-over-year deposit growth of 11% on average basis and 10% on period end basis to $1.8 billion
- Tangible book value per share: $30.75
Safety and Soundness:
- Credit quality metrics:
- $12.1 million non-performing loans
- Inclusive of C&I credit moved to non-accrual during quarter
- $0 past due +90 loans
- $2.5 million ORE
- 1.2% allowance for credit losses as percentage of loans, net
- $12.1 million non-performing loans
- Capital ratios
- Total risk-based capital: 11.8%
- CET1: 10.6%
- Tier 1 leverage: 9.5%
About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management, and advisory services to clients across the United States.
Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past nine years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2025 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 95 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of March 31, 2026, Oakworth had $2.0 billion in total assets, $1.7 billion in gross loans, $1.8 billion in deposits and $2.7 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.
Advisory services, including investment management and financial planning, are offered through Oakworth Asset Management LLC, a registered investment advisor that is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank, Member FDIC. Investment products and services offered via Oakworth Asset Management LLC are independent of the products and services offered by Oakworth Capital Bank, and are not FDIC insured, may lose value, have no bank guarantee, and are not insured by any federal or state government agency. Because Oakworth Asset Management LLC is owned by Oakworth Capital Bank and because associates of either entity may provide financial advice to our clients, there exists a conflict of interest to the extent that either party recommends the services of the other. Oakworth Asset Management LLC does not provide tax or legal advice. You should consult your tax advisor, accountant, and/or attorney before making any decisions with tax or legal implications. Additional information about Oakworth Asset Management LLC, including its services and fees, may be obtained from adviserinfo.sec.gov or by contacting Oakworth Asset Management directly.
For more information contact:
Jenifer Kimbrough
Phone: 205-263-4704
Email: [email protected]
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)
|
(In millions)
|
As of
|
Change
|
Change
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
03/31/2026 vs. 12/31/2025
|
3/31/2026 vs. 3/31/2025
|
Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)
|
$ 2,705
|
$ 2,685
|
$ 2,566
|
$ 2,415
|
$ 2,285
|
$ 20
|
1 %
|
$ 420
|
18 %
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
As of
|
Change
|
Change
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
03/31/2026 vs. 12/31/2025
|
3/31/2026 vs. 3/31/2025
|
Assets
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$ 113,891
|
$ 194,946
|
$ 153,084
|
$ 124,351
|
$ 100,968
|
$ (81,055)
|
-42 %
|
$ 12,923
|
13 %
|
Federal funds sold
|
1,951
|
1,325
|
950
|
1,900
|
525
|
626
|
47 %
|
1,426
|
272 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
213,286
|
201,684
|
189,673
|
175,535
|
175,599
|
11,602
|
6 %
|
37,687
|
21 %
|
Loans, net of unearned income
|
1,665,422
|
1,604,023
|
1,533,734
|
1,496,222
|
1,492,413
|
61,399
|
4 %
|
173,009
|
12 %
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(19,871)
|
(19,348)
|
(18,734)
|
(17,944)
|
(17,015)
|
(523)
|
3 %
|
(2,856)
|
17 %
|
Loans, net
|
1,645,551
|
1,584,675
|
1,515,000
|
1,478,278
|
1,475,398
|
60,876
|
4 %
|
170,153
|
12 %
|
Fixed assets
|
3,447
|
3,625
|
3,821
|
3,980
|
4,221
|
(178)
|
-5 %
|
(774)
|
-18 %
|
Interest receivable
|
7,560
|
7,246
|
6,845
|
6,611
|
6,909
|
314
|
4 %
|
651
|
9 %
|
Other assets
|
54,169
|
52,723
|
52,825
|
58,967
|
53,866
|
1,446
|
3 %
|
303
|
1 %
|
Total assets
|
$ 2,039,855
|
$ 2,046,224
|
$ 1,922,198
|
$ 1,849,622
|
$ 1,817,486
|
$ (6,369)
|
0 %
|
$ 222,369
|
12 %
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Liabilities:
|
Deposits:
|
Non-interest bearing deposits
|
$ 320,493
|
$ 304,683
|
$ 300,340
|
$ 273,119
|
$ 270,536
|
$ 15,810
|
5 %
|
$ 49,957
|
18 %
|
Interest-bearing deposits
|
1,467,134
|
1,526,302
|
1,397,942
|
1,299,175
|
1,356,172
|
(59,168)
|
-4 %
|
110,962
|
8 %
|
Total deposits
|
1,787,627
|
1,830,985
|
1,698,282
|
1,572,294
|
1,626,708
|
(43,358)
|
-2 %
|
160,919
|
10 %
|
Total Borrowings
|
78,299
|
38,831
|
58,809
|
118,786
|
38,763
|
39,468
|
102 %
|
39,536
|
102 %
|
Accrued interest payable
|
598
|
1,223
|
710
|
1,452
|
559
|
(625)
|
-51 %
|
39
|
7 %
|
Other liabilities
|
20,950
|
26,521
|
20,657
|
21,333
|
20,382
|
(5,571)
|
-21 %
|
568
|
3 %
|
Total liabilities
|
1,887,474
|
1,897,560
|
1,778,458
|
1,713,865
|
1,686,412
|
(10,086)
|
-1 %
|
201,062
|
12 %
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
152,381
|
148,664
|
143,740
|
135,757
|
131,074
|
3,717
|
3 %
|
21,307
|
16 %
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 2,039,855
|
$ 2,046,224
|
$ 1,922,198
|
$ 1,849,622
|
$ 1,817,486
|
$ (6,369)
|
0 %
|
$ 222,369
|
12 %
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
Change
|
Change
|
3/31/2026
|
12/31/2025
|
9/30/2025
|
6/30/2025
|
3/31/2025
|
1Q26 vs. 4Q25
|
1Q26 vs. 1Q25
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 25,373
|
$ 25,817
|
$ 26,194
|
$ 25,306
|
$ 24,803
|
$ (444)
|
-2 %
|
$ 570
|
2 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
2,015
|
1,814
|
1,667
|
1,605
|
1,474
|
201
|
11 %
|
541
|
37 %
|
Short term investments
|
1,201
|
1,772
|
1,058
|
1,043
|
1,169
|
(571)
|
-32 %
|
32
|
3 %
|
Total interest income
|
28,589
|
29,403
|
28,919
|
27,954
|
27,446
|
(814)
|
-3 %
|
1,143
|
4 %
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
10,375
|
11,289
|
11,357
|
11,049
|
11,268
|
(914)
|
-8 %
|
(893)
|
-8 %
|
Borrowings
|
763
|
678
|
1,114
|
1,022
|
637
|
85
|
13 %
|
126
|
20 %
|
Total interest expense
|
11,138
|
11,967
|
12,471
|
12,071
|
11,905
|
(829)
|
-7 %
|
(767)
|
-6 %
|
Net interest income
|
17,451
|
17,436
|
16,448
|
15,883
|
15,541
|
15
|
0 %
|
1,910
|
12 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,315
|
1,010
|
905
|
1,236
|
775
|
305
|
30 %
|
540
|
70 %
|
Net interest income after provision
|
16,136
|
16,426
|
15,543
|
14,647
|
14,766
|
(290)
|
-2 %
|
1,370
|
9 %
|
for loan losses
|
Non-interest income
|
4,837
|
4,647
|
4,392
|
4,131
|
4,245
|
190
|
4 %
|
592
|
14 %
|
Non-interest expense
|
14,538
|
14,634
|
13,223
|
12,964
|
12,325
|
(96)
|
-1 %
|
2,213
|
18 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
6,435
|
6,439
|
6,712
|
5,814
|
6,686
|
(4)
|
0 %
|
(251)
|
-4 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,565
|
1,145
|
1,653
|
1,434
|
1,655
|
420
|
37 %
|
(90)
|
-5 %
|
Net Income
|
4,870
|
5,294
|
5,059
|
4,380
|
5,031
|
(424)
|
-8 %
|
(161)
|
-3 %
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 1.05
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 1.01
|
$ (0.09)
|
-9 %
|
$ (0.05)
|
-5 %
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.94
|
$ 1.04
|
$ 1.01
|
$ 0.88
|
$ 1.01
|
$ (0.10)
|
-10 %
|
$ (0.07)
|
-7 %
|
OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.
|
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
YTD Period Ended
|
3/31/2026
|
3/31/2025
|
Change
|
Interest income:
|
Loans, including fees
|
$ 25,373
|
$ 24,803
|
$ 570
|
2 %
|
Securities available for sale
|
2,015
|
1,474
|
541
|
37 %
|
Short term investments
|
1,201
|
1,169
|
32
|
3 %
|
Total interest income
|
28,589
|
27,446
|
1,143
|
4 %
|
Interest expense:
|
Deposits
|
10,375
|
11,268
|
(893)
|
-8 %
|
Borrowings
|
763
|
637
|
126
|
20 %
|
Total interest expense
|
11,138
|
11,905
|
(767)
|
-6 %
|
Net interest income
|
17,451
|
15,541
|
1,910
|
12 %
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,315
|
775
|
540
|
70 %
|
Net interest income after provision
|
16,136
|
14,766
|
1,370
|
9 %
|
for loan losses
|
Non-interest income
|
4,837
|
4,245
|
592
|
14 %
|
Non-interest expense
|
14,538
|
12,325
|
2,213
|
18 %
|
Income before income taxes
|
6,435
|
6,686
|
(251)
|
-4 %
|
Provision for income taxes
|
1,565
|
1,655
|
(90)
|
-5 %
|
Net Income
|
4,870
|
5,031
|
(161)
|
-3 %
|
Earnings per share - basic
|
$ 0.96
|
$ 1.01
|
$ (0.05)
|
-5 %
|
Earnings per share - diluted
|
$ 0.94
|
$ 1.01
|
$ (0.07)
|
-7 %
SOURCE Oakworth Capital Inc.
Share this article