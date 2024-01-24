Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (OTCQX: OAKC) reported strong balance sheet growth in fiscal year 2023 including 30% average loan growth (28% year end 2023 vs. year end 2022) and 12% average deposit growth (21% fiscal year end 2023 vs. 2022). Earnings, which were impacted by $7.4 million, net of tax, of provisioning related to a single credit, were $4.7 million or $0.96 per share, diluted.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "2023 was a year of investing in growth. We invested in all of our markets, including the opening of our Central Carolinas office, and in our infrastructure. We look forward to realizing the return on those investments in 2024 and beyond." Mr. Reed continued, "We did realize our first credit loss of significance in our 15-year history. Even though credit losses are a normal part of a bank's business, we are accustomed to pristine credit quality and take much pride in our track record. Excluding the impact of this charge-off, our profitable growth continues according to our plan."

The aforementioned credit, which was charged off late in the quarter, represented the larger of two credits in the same relationship that were moved to non-accrual status early in the fourth quarter and reported in our most recent earnings release. The smaller, $5 million, second credit is well-secured and remains Oakworth's single non-performing asset.

Wealth assets increased 12% year-over-year and 6% linked-quarter to $2.0 billion. Annual loan growth of 28% and linked-quarter loan growth of 9% represents all lending categories and deposit growth of 21% year-over-year and 15% linked-quarter is all client-related, core business.

Profitability in the quarter and year was impacted by both the re-provisioning of the charge-off noted above and approximately $1.2 million directly related to our entry into the Central Carolinas market. Oakworth expects to realize a return on this investment starting in 2024, as has been the history of significant investments in the business.

At December 31, 2023, Tier 1 Capital was 9.7%, the Total Capital Ratio was 10.7% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.3%.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past six years in a row (2018-2023) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (FY2023) and has a client retention rate of 97% in 2023. As of Dec. 31, 2023, Oakworth had $1.6 billion in total assets, $1.2 billion in gross loans, $1.4 billion in deposits and $2.0 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023 vs. 9/30/2023

12/31/2023 vs. 12/31/2022





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,016

$ 1,896

$ 1,987

$ 1,875

$ 1,802

$ 120

6 %

$ 214

12 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

12/31/2023 vs. 9/30/2023

12/31/2023 vs. 12/31/2022 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 158,403

$ 116,065

$ 140,421

$ 69,575

$ 185,483

$ 42,338

36 %

$ (27,080)

-15 % Federal funds sold

3,925

2,225

3,825

3,025

4,475

1,700

76 %

(550)

-12 % Securities available for sale

143,947

137,907

135,433

136,234

132,050

6,040

4 %

11,897

9 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,244,133

1,146,526

1,107,028

1,076,532

974,398

97,607

9 %

269,735

28 % Allowance for loan losses

(14,652)

(13,575)

(13,144)

(12,808)

(11,692)

(1,077)

8 %

(2,960)

25 % Loans, net

1,229,481

1,132,951

1,093,884

1,063,724

962,706

96,530

9 %

266,775

28 % Fixed assets

4,681

4,758

4,626

3,314

3,129

(77)

-2 %

1,552

50 % Interest receivable

6,284

5,932

4,791

4,752

4,263

352

6 %

2,021

47 % Other assets

48,506

50,209

45,999

44,986

43,348

(1,703)

-3 %

5,158

12 % Total assets

$ 1,595,227

$ 1,450,047

$ 1,428,979

$ 1,325,610

$ 1,335,454

$ 145,180

10 %

$ 259,773

19 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 319,986

$ 278,822

$ 301,821

$ 324,649

$ 315,033

$ 41,164

15 %

$ 4,953

2 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,105,921

963,044

922,391

802,946

861,401

142,877

15 %

244,520

28 % Total deposits

1,425,907

1,241,866

1,224,212

1,127,595

1,176,434

184,041

15 %

249,473

21 % Total Borrowings

34,204

74,180

74,158

74,134

34,112

(39,976)

-54 %

92

0 % Accrued interest payable

1,070

455

982

425

840

615

135 %

230

27 % Other liabilities

23,794

21,840

17,960

14,937

20,310

1,954

9 %

3,484

17 % Total liabilities

1,484,975

1,338,341

1,317,312

1,217,091

1,231,696

146,634

11 %

253,279

21 % Total stockholders' equity

110,252

111,706

111,667

108,519

103,758

(1,454)

-1 %

6,494

6 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,595,227

$ 1,450,047

$ 1,428,979

$ 1,325,610

$ 1,335,454

$ 145,180

10 %

$ 259,773

19 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



12/31/2023

9/30/2023

6/30/2023

3/31/2023

12/31/2022

4Q23 vs. 3Q23

4Q23 vs. 4Q22





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 20,322

$ 19,204

$ 18,193

$ 15,864

$ 13,643

$ 1,118

6 %

$ 6,679

49 % Securities available for sale

977

899

825

811

797

78

9 %

180

23 % Short term investments

1,463

1,608

991

909

1,161

(145)

-9 %

302

26 % Total interest income

22,762

21,711

20,009

17,584

15,601

1,051

5 %

7,161

46 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

9,976

9,200

7,585

5,729

3,782

776

8 %

6,194

164 % Borrowings

1,219

1,097

1,072

638

548

122

11 %

671

122 % Total interest expense

11,195

10,297

8,657

6,367

4,330

898

9 %

6,865

159 % Net interest income

11,567

11,414

11,352

11,217

11,271

153

1 %

296

3 % Provision for loan losses

10,792

431

335

1,116

452

10,361

2404 %

10,340

2288 % Net interest income after provision 775

10,983

11,017

10,101

10,819

(10,208)

-93 %

(10,044)

-93 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

3,753

3,836

3,392

3,297

3,095

(83)

-2 %

658

21 % Non-interest expense

11,013

10,640

10,151

9,447

9,518

373

4 %

1,495

16 % Income before income taxes

(6,485)

4,179

4,258

3,951

4,396

(10,664)

-255 %

(10,881)

-248 % Provision for income taxes

(1,752)

1,035

1,011

934

1,051

(2,787)

-269 %

(2,803)

-267 % Net Income

(4,733)

3,144

3,247

3,017

3,345

(7,877)

-251 %

(8,078)

-241 % Earnings per share - basic

$ (0.97)

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 0.69

$ (1.61)

-250 %

$ (1.66)

-240 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ (0.97)

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ 0.62

$ 0.68

$ (1.61)

-250 %

$ (1.65)

-242 %

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.



















CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)



(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







12/31/2023



12/31/2022

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 73,584



$ 40,682

$ 32,902

81 % Securities available for sale

3,510



2,849

661

23 % Short term investments

4,971



2,094

2,877

137 % Total interest income

82,065



45,625

36,440

80 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

32,490



5,688

26,802

471 % Borrowings

4,025



806

3,219

399 % Total interest expense

36,515



6,494

30,021

462 % Net interest income

45,550



39,131

6,419

16 % Provision for loan losses

12,675



2,376

10,299

433 % Net interest income after provision 32,875



36,755

(3,880)

-11 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

14,278



12,638

1,640

13 % Non-interest expense

41,250



34,306

6,944

20 % Income before income taxes

5,903



15,087

(9,184)

-61 % Provision for income taxes

1,228



3,588

(2,360)

-66 % Net Income

4,675



11,499

(6,824)

-59 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.96



$ 2.38

$ (1.43)

-60 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.96



$ 2.34

$ (1.38)

-59 %

For more information contact:

Jenifer Kimbrough

Phone: 205-263-4704

Email: [email protected]

