Oakworth Capital Inc. Reports Strong Profitability Growth in Fiscal Year 2024

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Inc. (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC) reported net income of $15.8 million in 2024 compared to $4.7 million in 2023. Net income was 38.5% higher than 2023 core net income of $11.4 million1. Diluted earnings per share was $3.19 in 2024 compared to $0.96 in 2023 on a reported basis and $2.33 on a core basis. Pre-tax, pre-provision income was $23.6 million and 27% higher in 2024 vs. 2023. Strategic investments, primarily related to the opening of our Central Carolinas office, resulted in positive operating leverage with revenue increasing 18% year-over-year to $71 million in 2024. Expense growth was 14% in the same period.

Oakworth reported a 14% increase in wealth assets to $2.3 billion and a 12% increase in total bank assets to $1.8 billion, both year-over-year. Period-end loans grew 17% to $1.5 billion and average loans grew 21% in 2024 vs. 2023. Period-end deposits grew 12% to $1.6 billion and average deposits grew 20% in 2024 vs. 2023.

Oakworth's Chairman and CEO Scott Reed stated, "Our growth and profitable performance in 2024 set the stage for an exciting 2025. We look forward to expanding on our success by continuing to deliver exceptional levels of service and innovative solutions to new and existing clients across our markets."

Credit quality remains strong with net charge-offs of 0.03%, minimal non-performing loans ($325K) and $0 past due loans.

At December 31, 2024, Tier 1 Capital was 10.5%, the Total Capital Ratio was 11.6% and the Leverage Ratio was 9.5%.2

12023 "core" results exclude $7.4 million, net of tax, for provisioning and interest related to a single credit and $672 thousand, net of tax, related to the Employee Retention Credit

2Certain risk-weighted assets related to unconditionally cancellable contracts were reclassified in the December 31, 2024 call report.

About Oakworth Capital Inc. and Oakworth Capital Bank

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (Oakworth) (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been ranked among American Banker's "Best Banks to Work for" for the past eight years, holding the top spot for six of those and ranking #2 most recently. Additionally, Oakworth's 2024 average Net Promoter Score (NPS) was 94 with a commensurate client retention rate of 95%. As of December 31, 2024, Oakworth had $1.8 billion in total assets, $1.5 billion in gross loans, $1.6 billion in deposits and $2.3 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































WEALTH AND TRUST (Unaudited)



































(In millions)

As of

Change

Change



12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024 vs. 9/30/2024

12/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023





































Wealth assets (non-balance sheet)

$ 2,297

$ 2,308

$ 2,200

$ 2,156

$ 2,016

$ (11)

0 %

$ 281

14 %





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

As of

Change

Change



12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

12/31/2024 vs. 9/30/2024

12/31/2024 vs. 12/31/2023 Assets



































Cash and due from banks

$ 125,016

$ 117,265

$ 71,623

$ 126,215

$ 158,403

$ 7,751

7 %

$ (33,387)

-21 % Federal funds sold

950

1,950

75

1,650

3,925

(1,000)

-51 %

(2,975)

-76 % Securities available for sale

158,885

156,926

151,379

147,576

143,947

1,959

1 %

14,938

10 % Loans, net of unearned income

1,455,238

1,411,569

1,357,150

1,280,129

1,244,133

43,669

3 %

211,105

17 % Allowance for credit losses

(16,330)

(16,494)

(15,895)

(15,048)

(14,652)

164

-1 %

(1,678)

11 % Loans, net

1,438,908

1,395,075

1,341,255

1,265,081

1,229,481

43,833

3 %

209,427

17 % Fixed assets

4,420

4,647

4,820

4,998

4,681

(227)

-5 %

(261)

-6 % Interest receivable

6,678

6,478

6,903

6,279

6,284

200

3 %

394

6 % Other assets

54,084

54,396

56,200

47,856

48,506

(312)

-1 %

5,578

11 % Total assets

$ 1,788,941

$ 1,736,737

$ 1,632,255

$ 1,599,655

$ 1,595,227

$ 52,204

3 %

$ 193,714

12 %





































Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



































Liabilities:



































Deposits:



































Non-interest bearing deposits

$ 274,872

$ 255,008

$ 274,968

$ 266,083

$ 319,986

$ 19,864

8 %

$ (45,114)

-14 % Interest-bearing deposits

1,321,864

1,268,998

1,124,013

1,166,594

1,105,921

52,866

4 %

215,943

20 % Total deposits

1,596,736

1,524,006

1,398,981

1,432,677

1,425,907

72,730

5 %

170,829

12 % Total Borrowings

39,296

64,273

94,250

34,227

34,204

(24,977)

-39 %

5,092

15 % Accrued interest payable

1,149

643

1,517

703

1,070

506

79 %

79

7 % Other liabilities

26,964

22,018

19,474

18,005

23,794

4,946

22 %

3,170

13 % Total liabilities

1,664,145

1,610,940

1,514,222

1,485,612

1,484,975

53,205

3 %

179,170

12 % Total stockholders' equity

124,796

125,797

118,033

114,043

110,252

(1,001)

-1 %

14,544

13 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 1,788,941

$ 1,736,737

$ 1,632,255

$ 1,599,655

$ 1,595,227

$ 52,204

3 %

$ 193,714

12 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





































CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)























(in thousands)

Quarter Ended

Change

Change



12/31/2024

9/30/2024

6/30/2024

3/31/2024

12/31/2023

4Q24 vs. 3Q24

4Q24 vs. 4Q23





































Interest income:



































Loans, including fees

$ 25,141

$ 25,423

$ 23,505

$ 22,056

$ 20,322

$ (282)

-1 %

$ 4,819

24 % Securities available for sale

1,257

1,187

1,101

1,030

977

70

6 %

280

29 % Short term investments

1,222

837

982

1,134

1,463

385

46 %

(241)

-16 % Total interest income

27,620

27,447

25,588

24,220

22,762

173

1 %

4,858

21 % Interest expense:



































Deposits

11,807

12,296

11,429

11,189

9,976

(489)

-4 %

1,831

18 % Borrowings

804

1,253

1,044

548

1,219

(449)

-36 %

(415)

-34 % Total interest expense

12,611

13,549

12,473

11,737

11,195

(938)

-7 %

1,416

13 % Net interest income

15,009

13,898

13,115

12,483

11,567

1,111

8 %

3,442

30 % Provision for credit losses

1,080

599

847

396

10,792

481

80 %

(9,712)

-90 % Net interest income after provision 13,929

13,299

12,268

12,087

775

630

5 %

13,154

1697 % for loan losses



































Non-interest income

4,108

3,943

4,051

4,219

3,753

165

4 %

355

9 % Non-interest expense

12,721

11,638

11,497

11,320

11,013

1,083

9 %

1,708

16 % Income before income taxes

5,316

5,604

4,822

4,986

(6,485)

(288)

-5 %

11,801

182 % Provision for income taxes

1,236

1,458

1,204

1,056

(1,752)

(222)

-15 %

2,988

171 % Net Income

4,080

4,146

3,618

3,930

(4,733)

(66)

-2 %

8,813

186 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.73

$ 0.80

$ (0.97)

$ (0.02)

-2 %

$ 1.79

185 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 0.82

$ 0.84

$ 0.73

$ 0.80

$ (0.97)

$ (0.02)

-2 %

$ 1.79

185 %







































OAKWORTH CAPITAL INC.





CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)





(in thousands)

YTD Period Ended







12/31/2024



12/31/2023

Change



















Interest income:

















Loans, including fees

$ 96,124



$ 73,584

$ 22,540

31 % Securities available for sale

4,577



3,510

1,067

30 % Short term investments

4,174



4,971

(797)

-16 % Total interest income

104,875



82,065

22,810

28 % Interest expense:

















Deposits

46,721



32,490

14,231

44 % Borrowings

3,648



4,025

(377)

-9 % Total interest expense

50,369



36,515

13,854

38 % Net interest income

54,506



45,550

8,956

20 % Provision for credit losses

2,922



12,675

(9,753)

-77 % Net interest income after provision

51,584



32,875

18,709

57 % for loan losses

















Non-interest income

16,320



14,278

2,042

14 % Non-interest expense

47,176



41,250

5,926

14 % Income before income taxes

20,728



5,903

14,825

251 % Provision for income taxes

4,954



1,228

3,726

303 % Net Income

15,774



4,675

11,099

237 % Earnings per share - basic

$ 3.19



$ 0.96

$ 2.23

232 % Earnings per share - diluted

$ 3.19



$ 0.96

$ 2.23

232 %





















