OAN Super-Charges its Prime-Time Lineup with Powerhouse Matt Gaetz

OAN Makes Mega MAGA Investment in Powerhouse Matt Gaetz

WASHINGTON, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One America News Network, ("OAN") announced today that powerhouse Matt Gaetz will be joining OAN's prime-time lineup in January. The former eight-year member of the U.S. Congress and recent U.S. Attorney General nominee will be hosting a one-hour political talk show every weeknight. Mr. Gaetz's program, branded "The Matt Gaetz Show", is scheduled to air in coveted time slot of 6 pm Pacific, 9 pm Eastern every weeknight. With Gaetz rounding out OAN's prime-time lineup, the network is poised for a groundbreaking 2025, reaffirming its mission to deliver credible, independent news and unfiltered commentary to audiences across the nation.

Matt Gaetz has earned a reputation as a relentless champion of conservative values, taking on entrenched Washington bureaucrats and exposing government overreach. While serving on key committees including the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, Gaetz was a leading voice in defending President Donald Trump and advocating for an unapologetic America-first agenda. His knack for connecting with grassroots Americans and shaking up the status quo makes him a dynamic and timely addition to OAN's team.

OAN's evening lineup will pack even more punch in 2025, featuring five powerhouse political talk shows designed to keep viewers informed, energized, and inspired with breaking news and hard-hitting analysis. Gaetz will also take the lead in engaging younger audiences by co-hosting a weekly video podcast with Dan Ball, host of Real America with Dan Ball. This vibrant new podcast, launching in January, will deliver fresh perspectives and unfiltered conversations tailored for Millennials, late Gen Z, and early Gen Xers.

Gaetz shared his enthusiasm, saying, "OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going—streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media. I couldn't be more thrilled to join OAN's forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion."

OAN is ending 2024 with historic gains on the distribution front. In 2024, OAN enhanced its reach to over 160 million new homes in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa via deployments on Eutelsat's direct to consumer satellite delivery platform. In addition, in 2024 the company made multiple announcements of new broadcast distribution in the United States exceeding 10 million homes. Going into 2025, OAN is deep in discussions with multiple major United States MVPDs with announcements expected early next year.

Charles Herring, President of OAN, praised Gaetz's addition to the network. "Matt is a remarkable talent and a principled leader. His insider access to America's top policymakers and unwavering dedication to America-first values will bring unparalleled insight and exclusive content to OAN viewers. We're thrilled to welcome him to the OAN family."

Dan Ball, Host of Real America with Dan Ball, is excited for the collaboration as well. "We've been big fans of Matt Gaetz from day one. We admire his leadership and authenticity, and we're confident he'll really connect with our viewers. It's an exciting partnership that's going to take OAN to the next level."

Born in Hollywood, Florida, and raised in Fort Walton Beach, Gaetz comes from a family steeped in public service. A graduate of William & Mary Law School, he's no stranger to the demands of leadership. In 2021, Matt married Ginger, and together they've built a life grounded in faith, family, and freedom. Whether it's hosting a backyard barbecue or connecting with locals at community events, Matt and Ginger embrace the values of everyday Americans.

One America News Network, ("OAN") launched on July 4, 2013 dedicated to providing an independent and credible source of U.S. and international news 24/7. OAN operates news bureaus in Washington, D.C., and California. In addition to its own bureaus, the network uses many external newsgathering sources, including US Pool feeds, the Associated Press, and Reuters. OAN produces eighteen hours of live news every weekday plus four one-hour prime time weekday talk shows.

OAN and OAN Plus are available to tens of millions of households via cable, over-the-air broadcast, and streaming on leading providers across the nation and around the world. OAN also provides a 24/7 live streaming app branded "OAN Live" that is available on most leading streaming devices. For more information about One America News Network, please visit www.OANN.com.

