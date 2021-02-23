OANDA upgrades Advanced Trader program to include cash rebates

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA has upgraded its Advanced Trader loyalty program in the US to offer high-volume clients the option of cash rebates. With an OANDA Advanced Trader account, clients can now earn rebates up to USD15 per million based on their deposits and monthly trading volumes. Alternatively, traders can opt into OANDA's core pricing model and choose to reduce their commission fees by up to USD15 per million instead, offering greater flexibility than ever before.

David Hodge, Chief Revenue Officer OANDA, explained, "The US market is sophisticated and competitive, and smart traders are constantly on the lookout for better pricing and greater flexibility. As such, we believe our new Advanced Trader loyalty program clearly demonstrates OANDA's ongoing commitment to addressing the needs of our clients and helping them become successful self-directed traders."

Featuring a tiered approach, the Advanced Trader program houses four distinct levels that afford a host of benefits to clients based on their monthly trading volumes and deposit levels.



Tier 1 Tier 2 Tier 3 Tier 4 Requirements USD10k+ balance or net deposits in one calendar year USD10k+ balance or net deposits in one calendar year and More than USD10m in monthly trading volume USD100k+ balance or net deposits in one calendar year or More than USD100m monthly trading volume USD250k+ balance or net deposits in one calendar year and More than USD500m in monthly trading volume Reward to be redeemed as cash rebate or reduced commission - USD5 per million USD10 per million USD15 per million Dedicated relationship manager Unlimited free wire transfers Access to trading tools and third-party platforms Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Regardless of tier, Advanced Traders will continue to enjoy personalised support from a dedicated relationship manager, unlimited free wire transfers, access to advanced trading tools and third-party platforms, and more.

For more information about OANDA's Advanced Trader account, please click here .

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or YouTube .

