Oasis Energy Drink Launches with a Guilt-Free, Natural Boost for Busy Lifestyles

The New Energy Drink You've Been Waiting For—No Jitters, No Crash, Just Clean, Sustained Energy

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Say goodbye to caffeine crashes and hello to sustained energy! Introducing Oasis , the latest innovation in natural energy drinks, designed to keep consumers energized and focused without the jitters of dreaded post-caffeine slump. Oasis, now available, offers a cutting-edge blend of natural caffeine and cognitive enhancers for clean, all-day energy.

Oasis Energy Drink

Oasis provides a unique alternative in the energy drink market, using natural ingredients like green coffee, Guayusa leaf, and Alpha GCP to fuel a limitless lifestyle. With 160 mg of caffeine, Oasis delivers a balanced boost that's ideal for active, busy people—without the excessive caffeine content and crash associated with synthetic energy drinks. Available now in refreshing Blue Raspberry, Oasis will expand its lineup in Q1 2025 with two exciting new flavors: Strawberry Kiwi and Peach Mango.

Crafted for people on the go, Oasis combines science-backed ingredients to provide a smarter, healthier energy boost:

Sustainable Energy : The 160 mg of caffeine is derived naturally, delivering smooth energy and focus throughout the day without a heavy caffeine crash.

: The 160 mg of caffeine is derived naturally, delivering smooth energy and focus throughout the day without a heavy caffeine crash. Zero Sugar, Zero Calories : With Oasis, consumers can enjoy clean energy without compromising their health and wellness goals.

: With Oasis, consumers can enjoy clean energy without compromising their health and wellness goals. Flavor Without Compromise: The guilt-free formula is packed with flavor, letting consumers enjoy a tasty, refreshing experience with every sip.

"We're thrilled to launch this brand as a refreshing alternative for a modern lifestyle. We wanted to give people an energy drink they could feel good about—something they could rely on for natural, lasting energy without the artificial ingredients or empty calories," says Jason Rivers, Owner and Co-Founder of Oasis.

"Oasis is here to redefine energy drinks, giving our customers a natural, balanced solution that supports their goals without compromising their health," says Wesley Fowler, Owner and Co-Founder of Oasis.

Oasis is now available on Amazon , OasisEnergyDrink.com, and TikTok Shop. Join the movement to live limitless today.

