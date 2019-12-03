Oasis® Launches New Tech-Centered HR Management Website

The next-generation Oasis® Client Services Website streamlines common back-office functions, including payroll, HR and benefits administration, while also providing strategic business metrics at a glance. While simple to use, the system also offers advanced functionality to support complex business scenarios.

The new website represents a significant upgrade in functionality for Oasis clients and their employees. From implementation through payroll processing and employee management, every customer touchpoint has been redesigned with a focus on improving the user experience through enhanced self-service.



Enhancements include:

A new online company setup solution that allows clients to quickly walk through a step-by-step setup wizard, and easily submit all company information online.

A streamlined payroll process with a "One Click Submit" option to reduce processing time.

A new workers' compensation module providing on-demand visibility to current and past cases.

A simplified employee management module with an employee-centric design offering a comprehensive view of employee data and the ability to make employee-level updates all on one screen, including:

payroll changes



training requests



performance management updates

Employees also benefit from the new design with an integrated website providing payroll, benefits and retirement information accompanied by an updated mobile solution as well.

"Our new digital website is a powerful, cost-efficient and time-saving tool that empowers small- and medium-sized businesses to drive business growth through more efficient HR management," said Joel Steigelfest, senior director of PEO Technology at Oasis. "It will help clients access more meaningful data, provide intuitive user experiences and personalized interactions, as well as deliver valuable functionality and timely, actionable information."

The new website demonstrates the ongoing commitment of Oasis to elevate the client experience by focusing on innovation as an ongoing strategy that encompasses both technology and service. This latest advancement allows clients to reduce administrative burdens through simplified payroll, HR and benefits tools, while also providing the data and support needed to help them focus on strategic business decisions.

Lisa Sowerby, national director of PEO Service at Oasis, added, "This new platform provides an innovative solution for accessing HR services, while elevating expectations from users in how they manage HR administration. With the simplified and intuitive user experience, clients will have quick, easy access to everything necessary to better manage their business and staff."

About Oasis, a Paychex® Company

Oasis is a national Professional Employer Organization (PEO) that specializes in providing human resources services, employee benefits administration, payroll and tax administration, risk management services and staffing solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses throughout the United States. Oasis is accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation (ESAC) and the IRS has certified subsidiaries of Oasis to provide PEO services under the Small Business Efficiency Act (SBEA). For more information about Oasis, visit www.oasisadvantage.com .

Professional employer organization (PEO) services provided by Oasis Outsourcing, Inc. (Florida employee leasing license GL42) and its affiliates, which are licensed or registered to provide PEO services where required by law.

CONTACT: Laura Burns, lburns@boardroompr.com

SOURCE Oasis