Oasis Petroleum Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Washington Prime Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Oasis Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Sector (GICS) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index,

Washington Prime Group is a retail REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), focusing on ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Retail REIT's Sub-Industry index,

Following is a summary of the change:

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 1, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Oasis Petroleum Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production DELETED Washington Prime Group Real Estate Retail REITs

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 1, 2018

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Washington Prime Group Real Estate Retail REITs DELETED Biglari Holdings Consumer Discretionary Restaurants

