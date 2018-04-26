Oasis Petroleum Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Washington Prime Group to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) will replace Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Washington Prime Group will replace Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BH) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, May 1. Biglari is scheduled to reorganize from a single share class structure into a multiple share class structure on or about that date. The U.S. Index Committee has determined that the company is no longer appropriate for continued inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Oasis Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 Global Industry Classification Sector (GICS) Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index,
Washington Prime Group is a retail REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust), focusing on ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Retail REIT's Sub-Industry index,
Following is a summary of the change:
|
S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – May 1, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Oasis Petroleum
|
Energy
|
Oil & Gas Exploration & Production
|
DELETED
|
Washington Prime Group
|
Real Estate
|
Retail REITs
|
S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – May 1, 2018
|
COMPANY
|
GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR
|
GICS SUB-INDUSTRY
|
ADDED
|
Washington Prime Group
|
Real Estate
|
Retail REITs
|
DELETED
|
Biglari Holdings
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Restaurants
