Vistra Set to Join S&P 500; Aaon to Join S&P MidCap 400; Marathon Digital Holdings to Join S&P SmallCap 600

News provided by

S&P Dow Jones Indices

May 03, 2024, 19:05 ET

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P MidCap 400 constituent Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) will replace Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Aaon Inc. (NASD: AAON) will replace Vistra in the S&P MidCap 400, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASD: MARA) will replace Aaon in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, May 8. S&P 500 and S&P 100 constituent Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) acquired Pioneer Natural Resources in a deal that closed today, Friday May 3.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

May 8, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Vistra

VST

Utilities

S&P 500

Deletion

Pioneer Natural Resources

PXD

Energy

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Aaon

AAON

Industrials

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Vistra

VST

Utilities

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Marathon Digital Holdings

MARA

Information Technology

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Aaon

AAON

Industrials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
[email protected]

Media Inquiries
[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Also from this source

S&P CORELOGIC CASE-SHILLER INDEX'S UPWARD TREND PERSISTS IN FEBRUARY 2024

S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI) today released the February 2024 results for the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. The leading measure of U.S. home ...

IAC Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

IAC Inc. (NASD: IAC) will replace American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics