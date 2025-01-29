Oasis Security Launches the Non-Human Identity (NHI) Threat Center, the First Public Threat Intelligence Database Profiling Malicious Actors Targeting NHIs

The Oasis NHI Threat Center delivers sophisticated behavioral analysis and actionable threat intelligence to thwart cyberattacks

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oasis Security , the leader in Non-Human Identity Management (NHIM), today launched the Oasis NHI Threat Center , an industry-first threat intelligence database profiling malicious actors and offering real-time insight into their behavior patterns. The Oasis NHI Threat Center helps security teams recognize potential threats and understand the Tactics, Techniques, and Procedures (TTPs) of attackers targeting NHIs, improving response strategies and enhancing overall security posture.

The Oasis NHI Threat Center displays live data and is continually updated with insights on the statistics and activity of new and existing bad actors. The Oasis Security Research team manages the NHI Threat Center, mapping threat actors, fingerprinting their activities, tracking their movements across the cloud, and gaining a deeper understanding of their TTPs to empower security teams with key intel.

"As attackers increasingly target NHIs as the initial point of attack, security teams need a deeper level of insight into their behavior to recognize, mitigate, and defend against evolving threats," said Amit Zimerman, CPO, Oasis Security. "We are proud to launch the Oasis NHI Threat Center, providing security teams with this critical insight to bolster their defenses and enhance their security posture."

The NHI Threat Center launched today with data from 20 threat actors that the Oasis Security Research team has observed in action. Each threat actor is assessed and rated based on key metrics like Evasiveness, Aggression, Persistence, Global Spread, and Inner Spread, to help users understand the relative intensity and scope of their attacks.

Threat actors are categorized based on the industries and organization sizes they most frequently target. Security teams can subscribe to receive notifications from the Oasis NHI Threat Center about new threat actors that match their industry, helping them prioritize and respond to real threats.

Visit the Oasis NHI Threat Center for up-to-date information on NHI threat actors. Learn more about the Oasis NHI Threat Center from our blog .

