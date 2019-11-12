Oath Pizza Partners With Applegate To Complement Its 100% Feel-Good Pizzas

"Our partnership with Applegate is a natural fit, and we couldn't be more excited to feature their products on our menus," said Drew Kellogg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oath Pizza. "At Oath, we hold each and every ingredient to the highest standard, and we know Applegate shares that same value."

Applegate makes high-quality, crave-able food that is made with nothing artificial and meat sourced from farms that meet Applegate Humanely Raised standards. Applegate Humanely Raised requires that animals are: raised with care and respect, never administered antibiotics or growth promotants, and fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet.

"For more than 30 years, we've been relentless in creating change within the meat industry and driving the Applegate mission- Changing The Meat We Eat- forward," said John Ghingo, President of Applegate. "Our partnership with Oath Pizza is an exciting one because we share a common goal of providing consumers great-tasting food that is responsibly and thoughtfully sourced, and because it provides the opportunity to bring that elevated meat experience to consumers beyond traditional retail channels."

Oath Pizza will be the first national pizza restaurant to convert all its meats to Applegate® meats. The transition will feature Applegate® Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Roasted Chicken, Bacon, and Pulled Pork.

ABOUT APPLEGATE FOODESERVICE:

Applegate is passionately committed to its mission- Changing The Meat We Eat®- and providing clean, crave-able meat options such as bulk deli meats, fresh pork, burgers, hot dogs, pizza toppings, and snacks to everyone from independents to national chains through its foodservice.

Applegate® products are made without GMO ingredients and all pork, beef, and poultry sourced by Applegate is third-party certified for higher animal welfare through organizations such as Global Animal Partnership® and Certified Humane®.

Natural can mean many things, but to Applegate, natural means our food is:

From animals raised humanely without antibiotics, hormones or growth promotants

From animals fed a vegetarian or pasture-centered diet (our beef is 100 percent grass-fed)

Free of added chemical nitrites, nitrates or phosphates

Free of artificial ingredients or preservatives

Applegate became a stand-alone subsidiary of Hormel Foods in July 2015. For more information about Applegate foodservice products, visit https://www.hormelfoodservice.com/brand/applegate/.

ABOUT OATH PIZZA:

Founded in 2015 on Nantucket, Oath Pizza is known for their quality ingredients and one-of-a-kind crust. The hand-stretched dough is grilled and seared in avocado oil, topped with thoughtfully-sourced ingredients, and quick-cooked to perfection. The result is a lighter, personal craft pizza you can indulge in and still feel good about. Oath Pizza also caters to a wide range of dietary preferences and sensitivities by offering vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free options.

Today, Oath Pizza serves 100% feel-good pizza to over 50 communities across the country making a positive impact one pizza at a time. For more information, visit oathpizza.com or @oathpizza on Instagram.

SOURCE Applegate

