Ob Hospitalist Group Releases 2025 Maternal Health Impact Report

Independent analysis shows measurable gains in quality, access, and equity in maternal programs

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG), the nation's largest and only dedicated provider of OB hospitalist services and comprehensive women's health solutions, today announced the release of its 2025 Maternal Health Impact Report, presenting independently measured outcomes from its work to strengthen maternal care nationwide. The findings come at a time when hospitals and families across the U.S. continue to face rising maternal risk, workforce shortages, and widening gaps in access to care.

The report is structured around three core pillars – quality, access, and equity – demonstrating how standardized, 24/7 in-hospital OB/GYN coverage and flexible staffing models can improve outcomes while translating clinical gains into financial and societal value for health systems.

The report details how OBHG's mission to strengthen maternal care is translating into real-world improvements for women, newborns, and the clinical teams who care for them, resulting in safer deliveries, fewer emergencies, and more consistent access to care for families who might otherwise go without. Developed in partnership with RGS, a leading impact accounting firm, the report quantifies the clinical, societal, and financial value created by OBHG's care model.

Over a one-year measurement period, OBHG generated $812.7 million in positive economic and social impact on maternal and infant health, including improved outcomes, expanded access to care, and avoided harms for mothers and infants. For every $1.00 of revenue measured during the reporting period, OBHG delivered $1.46 in measurable benefit, reflecting improved outcomes and expanded access to care across OBHG supported sites.

"This report validates what we see at the bedside. Consistent coverage and standardized clinical practices lead to safer care," said Dr. Mark Simon, Chief Medical Officer at Ob Hospitalist Group. "The reductions in severe maternal morbidity, preterm births and C-section rates show that a standardized OB hospitalist care model can materially improve outcomes while also reducing avoidable costs and risk for health systems."

Highlights from the 2025 Impact Report include:

$812.7 million in total positive impact on maternal and infant health, representing the value of lives saved, complications avoided, care delivered closer to home, and long-term costs reduced

for infants, health systems, and communities, for every $1.00 of revenue generated in 2024 1,608 infant deaths avoided through expanded access to care in difficult to staff areas

through expanded access to care in difficult to staff areas 36,278 prenatal visits delivered in maternity care deserts and low-access regions

delivered in maternity care deserts and low-access regions 1,036 preterm births prevented and 500 severe maternal morbidity cases avoided through improved quality and safety measures

and through improved quality and safety measures 19.6% C-section rate across OBHG-supported hospitals (significantly below the national average of 26.6%)

across OBHG-supported hospitals (significantly below the national average of 26.6%) Partnerships with over 300 hospitals across 42 states

"These results are more than numbers. Each statistic represents families going home together," said Lenny Castiglione, Chief Executive Officer. "They reflect mothers avoiding life-threatening complications, babies born healthier and closer to home, and clinicians supported by safer, more sustainable care models. This report also shows that investing in reliable maternal care isn't just the right thing to do, but it strengthens performance and trust for hospitals and the communities they serve."

To read or download the OBHG 2025 Maternal Health Impact Report, or to learn more about OBHG's commitment to strengthening maternal care, click here.

About Ob Hospitalist Group

Ob Hospitalist Group (OBHG) is the nation's largest provider of customized women's health solutions, delivering expert obstetric care through its core OB hospitalist programs, Maternal Health Access Solutions (MHAS), and Obtelecare, its maternal-fetal medicine platform. OBHG partners with hospitals nationwide to improve maternal safety, reduce physician burnout, and expand or restore access to care, supported by nearly 2,000 clinicians collaborating closely with local OB/GYNs. OBHG is headquartered in Greenville, S.C. Visit www.OBHG.com and www.obtelecare.com.

