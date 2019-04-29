OBERD and Twin Cities Orthopedics (TCO) partner to substantially grow practice revenue

COLUMBIA, Mo., April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Cities Orthopedics is a large independent specialty practice of 39 clinics and 115 physicians across the Twin Cities metro area and western Wisconsin. TCO has substantially increased their new patient visits significantly over the last three years on a per-physician basis, notably increased the number of direct employer relationships in the same time period and dramatically increased its risk-sharing bundles with commercial payers. The use of OBERD's outcomes data base has contributed strongly to that success.

Troy Simonson, CEO of Twin Cities Orthopedics, commented that "We have used OBERD's vast outcomes registry extensively. We collect and use relevant data that allows us to assess our performance and progress toward our corporate goals. OBERD's sizable registry allows us to ask and confidently answer the questions, 'How are our patients doing?', 'How are our physicians and staff doing?', and 'How is our organization doing?', in comparison to regional and other similar practices." Troy added that, "The collection and use of patient-reported data has positioned us as a leader in our market in part because others do not have this data and therefore cannot articulate their performance or assist partners in making better decisions as we can."

Ali Hussam, PhD, Founder and CEO of OBERD, commented that, "Our more than 16.5 million completed patient outcomes surveys, and 880 million data elements for orthopedic procedures, which to our knowledge is the largest such database in the world, enables our clients to benchmark provider performance, create predictive care models, articulate delivered value for bundled payment programs and support research projects and publications with a high level of confidence and at a high level of granularity."

OBERD (a.k.a. Universal Research Solutions, LLC) owns, develops, implements and supports outcomes and clinical data collection software systems. OBERD optimizes the data collection necessary to empower evidence-based medical practice, improve the quality and efficacy of care and advance clinical decision-making and patient understanding. OBERD has been collecting patient outcomes data in orthopaedics for over 7 years, with over 10 million scored forms from over 4 million patients in its database. It includes a QCDR, with CMS-approved measures specific to orthopaedics. For more information, visit www.oberd.com or follow the company on Twitter @oberdnews.

