Obesity Action Coalition Extends Early Bird Pricing for the Your Weight Matters National Convention Through June 22

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) announced today that they are extending Early Bird registration pricing for the 2026 Your Weight Matters National Convention through June 22, giving attendees additional time to take advantage of the lowest available rate. At a time when misinformation about weight and health continues to spread rapidly online and across social media, the extension reflects a commitment to making trusted, science-based education and support more accessible to everyone seeking accurate, evidence-informed guidance.

Taking place July 23-25 in Orlando, Florida, the Your Weight Matters National Convention is the nation's leading event dedicated to science-based obesity education, support and advocacy centered around patients. The three-day experience brings together individuals living with obesity, caregivers, healthcare professionals and advocates from across the country.

More than just a conference, the National Convention creates a space where people can feel seen, heard and supported while learning from some of the most respected voices in obesity care. This year's speaker lineup includes nationally recognized experts such as Ania Jastreboff, PhD, MD, Robyn Pashby, PhD, Michael Albert, MD and Renee Rogers, PhD along with many other leaders in obesity medicine, research and patient-centered care.

Attendees will have access to immersive workshops, interactive experiences and practical tools designed to support their health journey long after the convention ends. The event will also feature a Health Hub, offering free health screenings and wellness resources and the Creation Station, a hands-on space designed to encourage creativity and community engagement.

"We know so many people are searching for accurate information, compassionate support and a community that truly understands the challenges of obesity," said Joe Nadglowski, President and CEO of OAC. "We wanted to give more people the opportunity to join us in Orlando this July because this convention is about more than education. It's about community, support and helping people realize they do not have to navigate their health journey alone."

Unlike traditional conferences, the Your Weight Matters National Convention combines expert-led education with real support, honest conversations and meaningful community connection in a welcoming environment free from shame and stigma.

Registration is open and the OAC encourages individuals to take advantage of the extended early bird pricing before it ends June 22. To view the full agenda, learn more or register, visit YWMConvention.com.

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit www.obesityaction.org.

The Your Weight Matters National Convention is proudly supported by reputable companies in the health industry. National Sponsors signed on to date include: Platinum Level — Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk; Gold Level — Boehringer Ingelheim; Silver Level— Amgen, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals; Bronze Level — Genentech, Kailera Therapeutics, Pfizer, Regeneron, Structure Therapeutics, Wave Life Sciences and Zealand Pharma; Patron Level — Bariatric Advantage, Boston Scientific, Currax Pharmaceuticals, Fractyl Health, Viking Therapeutics and Wondr Health.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition