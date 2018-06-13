Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) Reaffirms its Commitment to Changing the World for People Living with Obesity through the Launch of the New OAC Community

"OAC members are the driving force behind the Coalition, and we have learned a lot from them the past 13 years. We recognize their needs as members and what they want to do to make a positive impact and take action to improve the world for people living with obesity," said Michelle Vicari, OAC Chairwoman.

Obesity remains a complex issue in our society. People with obesity continually face a number of issues, including weight bias and an inability to access medical care. Now is a crucial time to unite individuals to see a different world for those living with obesity. The OAC's new Community is fundamental for us to make an impact.

The redesigned OAC Membership is more inclusive and removes all barriers to becoming connected and involved in our efforts. In the Community, individuals who want to be connected to the OAC and the greater issues can join at no charge, with the opportunity to add-on valuable benefits for a nominal fee. The goal of the OAC's new Community is to foster ongoing education and support through a focus on the needs of our members while providing an integrated member experience combined with opportunities to connect not only with the OAC, but also with one another. Features of the new OAC Community include: a dedicated Community ENGAGE Platform, a redesigned OAC Action Center, opportunities to connect with fellow members and much more.

To view, explore and join the NEW OAC Community please visit www.obesityaction.org/new-oac-community.

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC), a more than 59,000 member-strong National non-profit organization, is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by the disease of obesity through education, advocacy and support.

