Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) Responds to New CDC Obesity Maps, Calls for Expanded Access to Care

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) today responded to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) newest data on obesity prevalence in the United States, which shows 23 states now reporting that more than one in three adults is living with obesity.

"The CDC's report reinforces what we at the OAC have long been advocating: obesity is a serious, chronic and complex disease that demands our urgent attention," said Joe Nadglowski, OAC President and CEO. "This understanding is fundamental to developing effective strategies for obesity prevention, treatment and support."

The OAC emphasizes several key points in light of the CDC's findings:

Obesity is a Complex, Chronic Disease influenced by genetics, environment, biology, medications, healthcare access and more.





influenced by genetics, environment, biology, medications, healthcare access and more. Expanding Access to Evidence-based Care is Crucial , including behavioral interventions, medication and bariatric surgery when appropriate.





, including behavioral interventions, medication and bariatric surgery when appropriate. Weight Stigma is a Cultural Problem that prevents individuals from seeking needed care and support.





that prevents individuals from seeking needed care and support. We Need a Comprehensive Approach to Treat Obesity involving healthcare providers, policymakers, communities and individuals.

"These findings are a call to action," Nadglowski added. "We need to double down on our efforts to ensure that everyone affected by obesity has access to the care and support they need. This includes advocating for policies that improve access to obesity treatments, educating healthcare providers about obesity management and working to reduce stigma."

The OAC remains dedicated to elevating and empowering individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. To learn more, visit www.obesityaction.org and explore the OAC's resources, including its Your Weight Matters Campaign, which encourages patients to have the conversation about weight with their healthcare providers. Additionally, take action by signing the OAC's national petition for access and affordability changes in obesity care policies.

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit www.obesityaction.org.

