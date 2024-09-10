Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) Unveils New PSA to Encourage Conversations About Weight and Health

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) has launched a new Public Service Announcement (PSA) as part of its nationally recognized Your Weight Matters Campaign, aiming to encourage millions of Americans to take control of their health by starting a vital conversation with their healthcare provider.

With more than 150 million Americans affected by excess weight, the new PSA offers a clear message: meaningful dialogue about weight is a critical first step toward better health outcomes. The PSA encourages individuals to visit yourweightmatters.org, take the Campaign Challenge and receive a free, comprehensive toolkit designed to guide them in preparing for that conversation.

"We know talking about weight can be intimidating, but it doesn't have to be," said James Zervios, OAC Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "The PSA empowers people to start that dialogue and equips them with the tools and support they need for their health journey."

The Your Weight Matters Campaign Challenge encourages participants to make a simple commitment: speak to a healthcare provider about their weight and health. In return, they receive a toolkit filled with practical resources like health tips, a food journal and conversation starters — all available in both English and Spanish.

This initiative is fueled by support from sponsors such as Amgen, Boehringer Ingelheim, Currax, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, all of whom share the OAC's dedication to improving health outcomes for individuals affected by excess weight or obesity.

The OAC invites anyone concerned about their weight and health to take the Challenge today at yourweightmatters.org and access this free resource.

About:

The Obesity Action Coalition (OAC) is a National nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. The OAC is the first and only organization of its kind and the nation's leading voice representing those impacted by obesity. To learn more about our work, please visit www.obesityaction.org.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition