Obesity Action Coalition Premieres Insightful Discussion on "The Whale" with Brendan Fraser, Sam Hunter and Obesity Advocates

Before the film's production, A24 engaged OAC to share insight into the realities of living with obesity. By participating, OAC was able to provide "The Whale" team with the chance to speak to real people whose lives have been affected by obesity.

The discussion will air as a special episode of Fresh Perspectives, a video series of intimate interviews with OAC Community members as they share their insights into the obesity space. Watch the conversation at obesityaction.org/the-whale-in-conversation-with-oac, and learn more about OAC's involvement in The Whale at obesityaction.org/the-whale.

The Obesity Action Coalition is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to elevating and empowering individuals affected by obesity through education, advocacy and support. We work to raise awareness of and eliminate weight bias and discrimination in healthcare, education, media and the workplace; fight to improve access to science-based treatment and care of obesity for those who choose to seek it; and provide support through education and community events.

SOURCE Obesity Action Coalition